OneFleet Privacy Collection Notice

BP Oil New Zealand Ltd (New Zealand Company Number 61262) and its related entities in New Zealand ('BP' or 'we') collect your personal information when you use bp OneFleet to manage your card (including ordering, cancelling, and general management), pay your invoices (including viewing, downloading, and paying), review your transactions, review your account details, and add additional users. If we do not collect this information, we may not be able to provide you with the products or services you have requested. We collect your personal information for the purposes of administering your bp OneFleet account and providing you with direct marketing, offers, products, and services related to the bp OneFleet account. We may disclose your personal details with third-party service providers for the purposes of verifying your identity, conducting credit checks, conducting market research, offer validation, and providing your bp OneFleet services. We may share your personal information with our related body corporate entities overseas, who assist us in delivering our products and services. For detailed information on how BP handles personal information, please refer to our Privacy Statement
. Should you have any privacy-related questions, how you can access or correct your personal information, or make a complaint, please reach out to us at privacyofficer@bp.com. Additional contact information is provided within the Privacy Statement for your convenience.