How it works

Each time we send you an invoice, a copy of your bp plus invoice data is fed directly into Xero - making it super simple to keep your account up to date and even easier to get your books done faster.

Your bp plus invoice will flow straight into Xero as a draft bill. Once it's been approved and paid, it will appear in Xero which is matched to the bill for easy bank reconciliation. The feed won't cost you a cent and there is no change to how you currently pay your bp plus invoice.

This service is available to bp plus customers with access to bp plus Online login details. If you are invoiced for your bp plus purchases by another organisation other than bp, we are unable to set up access to bp plus Online for you.