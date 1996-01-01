Site traffic information and cookies

Xero

Connect your bp plus with Xero

Enjoy Xero hassle with bp plus

 

For a lot us, time is precious. Especially for Kiwi businesses and business owners.

The great news is that bp have made easy even easier by integrating your bp plus with Xero. Now you can spend time on the things that matter. 

How it works

Each time we send you an invoice, a copy of your bp plus invoice data is fed directly into Xero - making it super simple to keep your account up to date and even easier to get your books done faster. 

 

Your bp plus invoice will flow straight into Xero as a draft bill. Once it's been approved and paid, it will appear in Xero which is matched to the bill for easy bank reconciliation. The feed won't cost you a cent and there is no change to how you currently pay your bp plus invoice.

 

This service is available to bp plus customers with access to bp plus Online login details. If you are invoiced for your bp plus purchases by another organisation other than bp, we are unable to set up access to bp plus Online for you.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. Log in to bp plus Online
  2. Under Update Your Account, click Connect to Xero
  3. After accepting the Terms and Conditions, click Proceed to continue the setup of the integration 
  4. Select how you would like to see your invoice data and then click Save Changes
  5. You will be automatically redirected to Xero, login to your Xero account and click Allow Access to authorise the transfer of data between your bp plus account and Xero
  6. Once you are taken back to bp plus online portal, map the chart of account codes to enable the feed
  7. Save Changes
If you’re an existing customer you can request a login by visiting the bp plus Online portal. You will receive a confirmation email within 48 hours once the login is created.
You must be a Xero subscriber in order to set up the Xero integration. To sign up or get a 30-day free trial, visit Xero.
Yes, you will continue to receive your Fuel card statement via email. Xero integration will simply remove the need for you to manually enter or upload the Fuel card statement.
You will need to contact Xero directly to confirm your login information. In order to set up the integration, you will need to have valid Xero login details.
Your draft bill in Xero has the same data as the monthly bp plus statement you receive. Once the data is successfully transferred to Xero, any questions that relate to the draft bill should be discussed directly with Xero.
This can be actioned in the bp plus Online portal under Connect to Xero and selecting Do not feed into Xero. Once this option is selected, your monthly Fuel card data will no longer feed into Xero. You can easily set up the Xero integration again by following the same process when you initially set up the auto feed. 

Don't have bp plus?

Get a discount of 9 cents per litre off the pump price and manage your company vehicles the easy way.

Not using Xero?

Xero is accounting software with all the time-saving tools you need to grow your business.

Activate Xero now

Log in to Fuel card online to link your bp plus to Xero.