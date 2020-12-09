Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Going places
bp Fuelcard. Pump, swipe, save. Repeat.
Faster Fuelling BPMe
Be in to win

For wherever you’re going

At bp, we can help you on your way

Read more

Apply online for a bp Fuelcard

Get a discount of 8 cents per litre off the pump price and manage your company vehicles the easy way.

Apply now

Contactless, in-car payment with BPMe

Speed up your fill up and say goodbye to queues with everything you love about bp in your pocket

Learn more

Be in to win a Tropical Holiday

Dreaming of a tropical holiday? bp is giving you the chance to win a $10,000 travel voucher in October to make this dream come true

Products and services

Choose from a wide range of products and services next time you visit bp

BPMe
bp Fuels
EV Charging
Wild Bean Cafe
Uber Eats
AA Smartfuel

For business

With a focus on providing the highest quality products and services, we are committed to meet the energy needs of your business.

bp Fuelcard
Our Truckstop Network
bp Bulk Fuel
Xero for bp Fuelcard
bp Ultimate Diesel
Business EV Charging
AA Smartfuel Cards

Little card, big story

AA Smartfuel really is the best way to save on fuel. Now each and every swipe can score a saving of 6 cents a litre.
Wild Bean Cafe Barista

Wild Bean Cafe

At Wild Bean Cafe we're known for our quality, barista-made coffee. You'll find an abundance of great food to choose from. So what will it be today? Something sweet, savoury, healthy or indulgent?

bp Fuelcard

Apply for a bp Fuelcard

Get a discount of 8 cents per litre at over 400 sites nationwide and manage your company vehicles the easy way
bp Connect New Zealand

Our stores

With over 200 stores conveniently located & many open 24/7, we are your one stop shop for fuel and convenience shopping

Find your nearest bp

Latest press releases

Lifeguard running

bp in the community

We believe we have a positive role to play in meeting growing energy demand around the world and we are committed to the communities in which we operate
Find out what we do
Surf Life Saving New Zealand
The Young Enterprise Trust
Community investment
Safe driving

Global news and publications

Sustainability report 2021 ‎–‎ cover

Sustainability report 2021

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 – identifier

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022

Annual Report cover

Annual Report 2021