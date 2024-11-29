bp charge powers up Christchurch EVs with New Zealand’s first Gigahub™

EV drivers in New Zealand are big winners with the opening of the bp charge Gigahub™ at Christchurch Airport.

Justin Watson, Christchurch Airport CEO; Phil Mauger, Christchurch Mayor; Haley Mahoney, bp New Zealand Head of Country; Christopher Luxon, New Zealand Prime Minister; Hamish Campbell, Member of Parliament for Ilam.

It’s bp’s first Gigahub™ in the Southern Hemisphere, with 12 fast EV charge points and plans to grow based on customer demand.



New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, joined bp New Zealand Head of Country Haley Mahoney and Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson to officially open the EV Gigahub™.



Drivers stopping by to charge will have easy access to drinks, snacks and barista-made coffee from the convenience store and wildbean cafe at bp Connect Russley Road.



bp New Zealand Head of Country, Haley Mahoney, said the Gigahub™ is part of bp’s commitment to support customers, no matter their choice of mobility.



"We know our customers are looking for solutions to meet their changing needs – for some it’s continued access to reliable fuel, and for others it’s the ability to recharge quickly with multiple chargers available and get on with their journeys. “Being next to Christchurch Airport, this Gigahub™ will serve all sorts of EV drivers, whether they’ve hired an EV for their holiday, are rideshare drivers, professionals, or Christchurch locals,” said Mahoney.

Chief Executive of Christchurch Airport, Justin Watson said,

“Teaming up with bp on the Gigahub™ shows how strong partnerships can drive real progress in evolving transport solutions. The EV charging hub also aligns perfectly with our goals to enable sustainability across our campus.”

Through the bp charge app, drivers can access real-time data on charger availability, pricing and speeds while exploring the network of locations.



bp is committed to powering the electrification of transport and has recently identified New Zealand as a growth region for its EV charging business. Since 2022, bp charge has been operating nationally and has currently installed 190 EV charge points across New Zealand.

