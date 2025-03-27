bp charge keeping New Zealand Uber drivers moving

Christchurch Airport’s bp charge Gigahub™



bp charge and Uber are partnering to offer EV (electric vehicle) drivers on the Uber platform in New Zealand exclusive incentives and EV charging discounts. The partnership aims to keep New Zealand Uber drivers moving – whether they are helping Kiwis get from A to B or delivering food and groceries.



After a successful launch in Australia, from today, EV drivers on the Uber and Uber Eats platforms in New Zealand will receive discounts on charging at any bp charge charging station across the country. The partnership reinforces bp charge as Uber’s preferred public EV charging partner in New Zealand.

Antoine Denis, General Manager of bp charge, emphasises bp’s commitment to supporting Uber drivers in New Zealand, no matter their choice of travel.

“As drivers’ mobility needs evolve, we’re making sure customers can count on bp for their end-to-end mobility and convenience requirements by rolling-out fast and convenient charging stations across the country.

“This partnership aims to support those who have already gone electric and encourage others who are considering making the switch.”

The EV charging discount reflects bp’s work on the electrification of mobility in New Zealand. Late last year, the bp charge Gigahub™ opened at Christchurch Airport, which features a dedicated charging bay for Uber drivers. This is in addition to existing bp offers for Uber drivers in New Zealand, including discounts on fuel, wildbean cafe barista coffees and car washes.

“Building on our global partnership with bp, these new charging deals are a meaningful step forward in our work to bring down the costs of driving an EV for drivers and delivery people in Aotearoa,” says Emma Foley, Managing Director of Uber Australia and New Zealand.

Drive Electric chair Kirsten Corson says,

“This partnership marks a significant step in supporting Uber drivers – whether they already drive an EV or are considering making the switch. A reliable public charging network is crucial for EV adoption and bp’s conveniently located fast chargers are a great asset for drivers.”

bp charge has been operating nationally since late 2022 and has currently installed 200 charge points at more than 60 sites across New Zealand. Drivers can locate these charge point locations via the bp charge app. All Uber drivers and delivery people can sign-up to the offer through the Uber app and use the bp charge app to access these new charging benefits. The rate of savings will vary based on an individual driver’s Uber Pro tier status.