Surf Life Saving NZ

Partner history

In early 1968 Europa donated a new surf boat, ‘Miss Europa’ to the Worser Bay Surf Club. On 10 April in that very same year, five surf lifeguards from Worser Bay battled one of New Zealand’s worst storms and rowed Miss Europa out into Wellington Harbour to help save the lives of the 683 passengers and crew aboard the sinking Wahine ferry.

The Wahine ferry, travelling from Lyttelton to Wellington Harbour, ran into difficulties caused by tropical cyclone Giselle and eventually sank with 53 lives lost. The Wahine disaster was a significant day in Wellington’s history. By remembering Wahine Day each year, we acknowledge those whose lives were lost and honour those who helped. While the full force of Cyclone Giselle hit Wellington, there were also lives lost and serious injuries felt across many parts of New Zealand on that day.

After this tragic event, Europa wanted to play a larger role in the communities in which it operated and began a new relationship with Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ).