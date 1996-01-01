Since 2017, bp has provided support to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to help the Pink Caravan and Pink Campervans travel around the country to boost breast cancer awareness.

This support enables breast health nurses to travel to talk about mammograms, offer advice about checking your breasts, healthy lifestyles and family risk. They visit New Zealand’s smaller towns – places that do not have access to the variety of health services the bigger cities do.

Over the years bp team members have taken part in events organised by the Breast Cancer Foundation, specifically, the Pink Ribbon Walk and the Pink Ribbon Breakfast. These events raise vital funds for breast cancer education, patient support, research, and advocacy.

