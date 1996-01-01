KiwiHarvest is a national food rescue organisation that collects surplus and donated food and distributes it throughout New Zealand. The collaboration has expanded to food collections from bp Connect sites across the country, picking up both wildbean cafe and convenience store items. As of December 2024, 5,407kg of food had been rescued from 24 bp Connect sites.
In addition to food collection, members of our corporate office have volunteered at KiwiHarvest’s Highbrook warehouse. This involved sorting, packing and stacking pallets of food.