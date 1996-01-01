We started a trial with KiwiHarvest Food Rescue in late 2023 at some of our bp Connect Auckland sites. Our collaboration with KiwiHarvest helps reduce food waste and ensures that items go to those who need it most.

KiwiHarvest is a national food rescue organisation that collects surplus and donated food and distributes it throughout New Zealand. The collaboration has expanded to food collections from bp Connect sites across the country, picking up both wildbean cafe and convenience store items. As of December 2024, 5,407kg of food had been rescued from 24 bp Connect sites.

In addition to food collection, members of our corporate office have volunteered at KiwiHarvest’s Highbrook warehouse. This involved sorting, packing and stacking pallets of food.