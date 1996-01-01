Young Enterprise 1993 – 2024

From 1993 to 2024, bp partnered with Young Enterprise to support a range of programmes and initiatives throughout New Zealand.



bp helped Young Enterprise in identifying and acknowledging young Kiwis who showed initiative and passion for developing new business ideas, products and services. bp is proud to have worked with Young Enterprise to support the next generation of NZ business leaders.



In 2012, bp collaborated with the team at Young Enterprise to launch the bp Business Challenge, a three-day experiential learning programme where students develop skills, understandings and attitudes about how a successful business operates. Over the years, many bp team members participated in the partnership judging at various Young Enterprise events nationwide.