bp supports food rescue through national KiwiHarvest partnership

Anne-Marie Friis, KiwiHarvest Head of Marketing & Fundraising and Haley Mahoney, bp New Zealand Head of Country.

To help drive food rescue across New Zealand, bp has launched a three-year partnership with KiwiHarvest, supporting its fuel and charging needs.

KiwiHarvest, New Zealand’s largest food rescue organisation, will also collect quality surplus food from over 100 bp Connect sites, including all 41 Auckland locations.

Haley Mahoney, bp New Zealand Head of Country, said bp is proud to be on the road with KiwiHarvest.

“KiwiHarvest is making a real difference across New Zealand every day, making sure quality surplus food reaches those who need it most. “As a national partner, we’re championing KiwiHarvest’s impressive work, fuelling its collection efforts and donating excess food from our sites."

Since its launch in 2012, KiwiHarvest has rescued more than 16 million kilograms of food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Angela Calver, CEO of KiwiHarvest, said,

"We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome bp on board as a national partner. Through this partnership, KiwiHarvest has enabled the collection of surplus food from over 100 bp Connect sites across the country — a collaborative effort made possible by other food rescue groups and recipient charities working together nationwide. bp’s backing makes a tangible difference — it’s a real commitment to reducing waste and supporting people in need.”



Building on the partnership, bp team members can also volunteer at KiwiHarvest’s warehouse or ride along with one of its trucks.

The collaboration between KiwiHarvest and bp started at three Auckland bp Connect sites in late 2023. Since then, over 17,600kg of food has been rescued from bp Connect sites across New Zealand.