The bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 available for download on this webpage constitutes the Annual Report and Accounts in accordance with UK requirements and the Annual Report on Form 20-F in accordance with the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, for BP p.l.c. for the year ended 31 December 2021. A cross reference to Form 20-F requirements is included on page 390 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021.

The bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 contains the Strategic report on the inside front cover and pages 1-80 and the Directors’ report on pages 81-115, 116 (in part only), 142-143, 254-281 and 337-388. The Strategic report and the Directors’ report together include the management report required by DTR 4.1 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Directors’ remuneration report is on pages 116-141. The consolidated financial statements of the group are on pages 145-253 and the corresponding reports of the auditor are on pages 146-172. The parent company financial statements of BP p.l.c. are on pages 282-336.

The Directors’ statements (comprising the Statement of directors’ responsibilities; Risk management and internal control; Longer-term viability; Going concern; and Fair, balanced and understandable), the independent auditor’s report on the annual report and accounts to the members of BP p.l.c., the parent company financial statements of BP p.l.c. and corresponding auditor’s report do not form part of bp’s Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the SEC.

To obtain a hard printed copy of BP's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, UK based investors should contact bp Distribution Services by clicking the link above or calling +44 (0)870 241 3269 or by emailing bpdistributionservices@bp.com. If based in the US or Canada investors should contact Issuer Direct by calling +1 888 301 2505 or by emailing bpreports@issuerdirect.com.

BP p.l.c. is the parent company of the bp group of companies. The company was incorporated in 1909 in England and Wales and changed its name to BP p.l.c. in 2001. Where we refer to the company, we mean BP p.l.c. The company and each of its subsidiaries« are separate legal entities. Unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, the term “BP” or "bp" and terms such as “we”, “us” and “our” are used for convenience to refer to one or more of the members of the bp group instead of identifying a particular entity or entities. Information in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 reflects 100% of the assets and operations of the company and its subsidiaries that were consolidated at the date or for the periods indicated, including non-controlling interests.

The company’s primary share listing is the London Stock Exchange. In the US, the company’s securities are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the form of ADSs (see page 368 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 for more details) and in Germany in the form of a global depositary certificate representing bp ordinary shares traded on the Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges.

The term ‘shareholder’ in the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 means, unless the context otherwise requires, investors in the equity capital of BP p.l.c., both direct and indirect. As the company's shares, in the form of ADSs, are listed on the NYSE, an Annual Report on Form 20-F is filed with the SEC. Ordinary shares are ordinary fully paid shares in BP p.l.c. of 25 cents each. Preference shares are cumulative first preference shares and cumulative second preference shares in BP p.l.c. of £1 each.