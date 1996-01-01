You can now purchase your favourite wildbean cafe pies, muffins and barista-made coffee, as well as chips, biscuits and drinks from selected bp Connect stores and have them delivered to your door, via Uber Eats.
For our list of sites, see below.
Our menu items include wildbean cafe pies and hot drinks as well as our popular bites, muffins, slices and cookies.
Convenience and grocery items include chips and dip, biscuits, chocolate, lollies and essentials like bread and milk.
For locations where our crave-worthy food and barista-made coffee, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and ice cream offering is available, please click below
|Uber Eats store name
|bp Connect (BPC) store name
|Suburb
|City/Town
|Wild Bean Cafe (Newtown)
|BPC Adelaide Road
|Newtown
|Wellington
|Wild Bean Cafe (Albany)
|BPC Albany
|Rosedale
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Bethlehem)
|BPC Bethlehem
|Bethlehem
|Tauranga
|Wild Bean Cafe (Birkenhead)
|BPC Birkenhead
|Birkenhead
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Fitzherbert Ave)
|BPC Blue Moon
|Palmerston North
|Palmerston North
|Wild Bean Cafe (Great South Road)
|BPC Boulevard
|Greenlane
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Riccarton)
|BPC Bush Inn
|Riccarton
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (Manukau)
|BPC Cavendish
|Manukau Central
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Hauraki)
|BPC Clifton
|Hauraki
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Wairau Valley)
|BPC Coventry
|Takapuna
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Dallington)
|BPC Dallington
|Linwood east
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (East Tamaki)
|BPC East Tamaki
|East Tamaki
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Edgeware)
|BPC Edgeware
|St Albans
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (Fairy Springs)
|BPC Fairy Springs
|Fairy Springs
|Rotorua
|Wild Bean Cafe (Fanshawe St)
|BPC Fanshawe St
|Auckland Central
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Fendalton)
|BPC Fendalton
|Fendalton
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (Flat Bush)
|BPC Flat Bush
|Flath Bush
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Frankton)
|BPC Frankton
|Frankton
|Hamilton
|Wild Bean Cafe (Geyser)
|BPC Geyser
|Whakarewarewa
|Rotorua
|Wild Bean Cafe (Glendene)
|BPC Glendene
|Glendene
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Glenview)
|BPC Glenview
|Glenview
|Hamilton
|Wild Bean Cafe (Greenlane)
|BPC Greenlane
|Greenlane
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Nelson)
|BPC Haven Road
|Nelson
|Nelson
|Wild Bean Cafe (Henderson)
|BPC Lincoln Road
|Henderson
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Herne Bay)
|BPC Herne Bay
|Herne Bay
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Hoon Hay)
|BPC Hoon Hay
|Hoon Hay
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (Horsham Down)
|BPC Horsham Downs
|Rototuna North
|Hamilton
|Wild Bean Cafe (Howick)
|BPC Howick
|Howick
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Johnsonville)
|BPC Johnsonville
|Johnsonville
|Wellington
|Wild Bean Cafe (New Lynn)
|BPC Junction
|New Lynn
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Swanson)
|BPC Larnoch
|Henderson North
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Lunn Ave)
|BPC Lunn Ave
|Mt Wellington North
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Lynmore)
|BPC Lynmore Junction
|Lynmore
|Rotorua
|Wild Bean Cafe (Mangere)
|BPC Mangere
|Mangere
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Marshlands)
|BPC Marshlands
|Marshland
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (Mangere East)
|BPC Massey Road
|Mangere East
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (BP Lower Hutt)
|BPC Melling
|Lower Hutt
|Wellington
|Wild Bean Cafe (Mercury)
|BPC Mercury
|Mt Albert
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Addington)
|BPC Moorhouse
|Addington
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (Mt Maunganui)
|BPC Mt Maunganui
|Mt Maunganui
|Mt Maunganui
|Wild Bean Cafe (New Brighton)
|BPC QE II
|Christchurch
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (Newmarket)
|BPC Newmarket
|Newmarket
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Ormiston)
|BPC Ormiston
|Flat Bush
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Pacific)
|BPC Pacific
|Manukau
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Pakuranga)
|BPC Pakuranga
|Pakuranga Central
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Palmerston North)
|BPC Palmerston
|Palmerston North
|Palmerston North
|Wild Bean Cafe (Richmond)
|BPC Richmond
|Richmond
|T
|Tasman
|Wild Bean Cafe (Wellington Central)
|BPC Roadmaster
|Te Aro
|Wellington
|Wild Bean Cafe (Rosedale)
|BPC Rosedale
|Albany
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Russley)
|BPC Russley
|Harewood
|Christchurch
|Wild Bean Cafe (Dunedin)
|BPC Southern
|Dunedin central
|Dunedin
|Wild Bean Cafe (St Leonards)
|BPC Stortford Lodge
|St Leonards
|Hastings
|Wild Bean Cafe (Smales Farm)
|BPC Smales Farm
|Takapuna
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Takanini)
|BPC Takanini
|Takanini South
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Tauranga)
|BPC Tauranga
|Tauranga
|Tauranga
|Wild Bean Cafe (Tauriko)
|BPC Tauriko
|Tauriko
|Tauriko
|Wild Bean Cafe (Tristram St)
|BPC Tristram
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Wild Bean Cafe (Waterview)
|BPC Waterview
|Waterview
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Waiwhetu)
|BPC Waiwhetu
|Lower Hutt
|Wellington
|Wild Bean Cafe (Weymouth)
|BPC Weymouth
|Waterview
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Whenuapai)
|BPC Whenuapai
|Whenuapai
|Auckland
|Wild Bean Cafe (Hamilton Central)
|BPC Whitiora
|Hamilton Central
|Hamilton
|Wild Bean Cafe (Queenstown)
|BPC Queenstown
|Queenstown
|Queenstown