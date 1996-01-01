Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Uber Eats

Uber Eats

wildbean cafe now on Uber Eats

You can now purchase your favourite wildbean cafe pies, muffins and barista-made coffee, as well as chips, biscuits and drinks from selected bp Connect stores and have them delivered to your door, via Uber Eats.

 

For our list of sites, see below.   

Our menu items include wildbean cafe pies and hot drinks as well as our popular bites, muffins, slices and cookies. 

 

Convenience and grocery items include chips and dip, biscuits, chocolate, lollies and essentials like bread and milk. 

 

For locations where our crave-worthy food and barista-made coffee, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and ice cream offering is available, please click below

Wild Bean Cafe Uber Eats locations:
Uber Eats store name bp Connect (BPC) store name Suburb   City/Town
Wild Bean Cafe (Newtown) BPC Adelaide Road Newtown   Wellington
Wild Bean Cafe (Albany) BPC Albany Rosedale   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Bethlehem) BPC Bethlehem Bethlehem   Tauranga 
Wild Bean Cafe (Birkenhead) BPC Birkenhead Birkenhead   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Fitzherbert Ave) BPC Blue Moon Palmerston North   Palmerston North
Wild Bean Cafe (Great South Road) BPC Boulevard Greenlane   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Riccarton) BPC Bush Inn Riccarton   Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (Manukau) BPC Cavendish Manukau Central   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Hauraki) BPC Clifton Hauraki   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Wairau Valley) BPC Coventry Takapuna   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Dallington) BPC Dallington Linwood east   Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (East Tamaki) BPC East Tamaki East Tamaki   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Edgeware) BPC Edgeware St Albans   Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (Fairy Springs) BPC Fairy Springs Fairy Springs   Rotorua
Wild Bean Cafe (Fanshawe St) BPC Fanshawe St Auckland Central   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Fendalton) BPC Fendalton Fendalton   Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (Flat Bush) BPC Flat Bush Flath Bush   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Frankton) BPC Frankton Frankton   Hamilton
Wild Bean Cafe (Geyser) BPC Geyser Whakarewarewa   Rotorua
Wild Bean Cafe (Glendene) BPC Glendene Glendene   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Glenview) BPC Glenview Glenview   Hamilton
Wild Bean Cafe (Greenlane) BPC Greenlane Greenlane   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Nelson) BPC Haven Road Nelson   Nelson
Wild Bean Cafe (Henderson) BPC Lincoln Road Henderson   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Herne Bay) BPC Herne Bay Herne Bay   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Hoon Hay) BPC Hoon Hay Hoon Hay   Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (Horsham Down) BPC Horsham Downs Rototuna North   Hamilton
Wild Bean Cafe (Howick) BPC Howick Howick   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Johnsonville) BPC Johnsonville Johnsonville   Wellington
Wild Bean Cafe (New Lynn) BPC Junction New Lynn   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Swanson) BPC Larnoch Henderson North   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Lunn Ave) BPC Lunn Ave Mt Wellington North   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Lynmore) BPC Lynmore Junction Lynmore   Rotorua
Wild Bean Cafe (Mangere) BPC Mangere Mangere   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Marshlands) BPC Marshlands Marshland   Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (Mangere East) BPC Massey Road Mangere East   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (BP Lower Hutt) BPC Melling Lower Hutt   Wellington
Wild Bean Cafe (Mercury) BPC Mercury Mt Albert   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Addington) BPC Moorhouse Addington    Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (Mt Maunganui) BPC Mt Maunganui Mt Maunganui   Mt Maunganui
Wild Bean Cafe (New Brighton) BPC QE II Christchurch   Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (Newmarket) BPC Newmarket Newmarket   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Ormiston) BPC Ormiston Flat Bush   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Pacific) BPC Pacific Manukau   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Pakuranga) BPC Pakuranga Pakuranga Central   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Palmerston North) BPC Palmerston Palmerston North   Palmerston North
Wild Bean Cafe (Richmond) BPC Richmond Richmond T Tasman
Wild Bean Cafe (Wellington Central) BPC Roadmaster Te Aro   Wellington
Wild Bean Cafe (Rosedale) BPC Rosedale Albany   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Russley) BPC Russley Harewood   Christchurch
Wild Bean Cafe (Dunedin) BPC Southern Dunedin central   Dunedin
Wild Bean Cafe (St Leonards) BPC Stortford Lodge St Leonards   Hastings
Wild Bean Cafe (Smales Farm) BPC Smales Farm Takapuna   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Takanini) BPC Takanini Takanini South   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Tauranga) BPC Tauranga Tauranga   Tauranga
Wild Bean Cafe (Tauriko) BPC Tauriko Tauriko   Tauriko
Wild Bean Cafe (Tristram St) BPC Tristram Hamilton   Hamilton
Wild Bean Cafe (Waterview) BPC Waterview Waterview   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Waiwhetu) BPC Waiwhetu Lower Hutt   Wellington
Wild Bean Cafe (Weymouth) BPC Weymouth Waterview   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Whenuapai) BPC Whenuapai Whenuapai   Auckland
Wild Bean Cafe (Hamilton Central) BPC Whitiora Hamilton Central   Hamilton
Wild Bean Cafe (Queenstown) BPC Queenstown Queenstown   Queenstown