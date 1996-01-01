Not only do our hi-tech brushes provide a great clean, but they are also made of soft materials that are gentle on your car.

At many locations you can even clean the inside of your car with our vacuum and fragrance machines.

BPme car wash

We've just added a new feature to our BPme app. Now you can pay for your car wash from the comfort of your car and get on your journey faster.

So why not discover the more convenient, contactless way to clean your car? Download BPme today.

*BPme car wash only at participating sites. Available for selected payment cards. See bpme.co.nz for details.

Car wash water recycling

The standalone water recycling systems across our bp Connect car washes nationwide work in conjunction with the car washing equipment. These recyclers send carwash waste water through various holding tanks and filters to remove wax, oil and solids before processing between 65 and 95% of the water back for reuse. The balance of the water to operate our car washes comes from town supplies.



For more than 10 years, the entire bp Connect carwash network (currently 79 locations) has used this technology to limit the use of freshwater, saving an estimated 70 million litres of water use annually.

Ultra Clean rewards

bp Ultra Clean wants to help you to keep your car looking its best all the time. You get 1 on us after every 5th wash, thanks to your digital rewards tag on BPme.

Ultra Clean Multipack

Does your business have a fleet of vehicles that need to look immaculate at all times? Try our Ultra Clean Multipacks of 30. Vouchers can be redeemed at any bp Ultra Clean throughout our network. Contact the bp Customer Service team on 0800 800 027 (from 8:30am to 5:00pm, Monday through to Friday) or via email Customerenquiries@se1.bp.com.