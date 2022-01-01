Single Origin Colombian and Signature Blend available at Wild Bean Cafe
Single Origin Colombian joins our classic Signature Blend in stores across the nation. This is Colombian coffee at its finest, made to meet any coffee connoisseur’s high standards.
A light roast creates the perfect balance of smooth, delicate, rich notes, complemented by a hint of sweet caramel for a bold taste that is sure to satisfy. But the goodness doesn’t stop with the flavour. These Arabica beans, handpicked from the mountainous slopes of Popayan, Cauca are 100% organic and Fairtrade certified, making every sip all the more satisfying.
So there’s only one question – Signature Blend or new Single Origin Colombian? We’ll let you decide.
Save valuable time when you pre-order and pay for your coffee with BPMe. Available at Wild Bean cafes nationwide!
With BPMe you will automatically be generated a Wild Bean Cafe key tag and not only will you get every 6th Coffee FREE but also exclusive promotions and offers on any Wild Bean Cafe purchase
We're known for our quality, barista made coffee. Our talented baristas are happy to guarantee your satisfaction every time, so if your coffee's not just how you like it, we'll make another for free!
Every cup of our premium Fairtrade Certified coffee and hot chocolate is made to an exceptionally high standard by our team of talented baristas. We also have a fine range of tasty treats to suit every mood.