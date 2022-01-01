Single Origin Colombian and Signature Blend available at Wild Bean Cafe

Single Origin Colombian joins our classic Signature Blend in stores across the nation. This is Colombian coffee at its finest, made to meet any coffee connoisseur’s high standards.

A light roast creates the perfect balance of smooth, delicate, rich notes, complemented by a hint of sweet caramel for a bold taste that is sure to satisfy. But the goodness doesn’t stop with the flavour. These Arabica beans, handpicked from the mountainous slopes of Popayan, Cauca are 100% organic and Fairtrade certified, making every sip all the more satisfying.

So there’s only one question – Signature Blend or new Single Origin Colombian? We’ll let you decide.