On the menu

Hot and cold beverages

All our coffees are made using premium quality, 100% Fairtrade Certified beans that are ground in the cafe, then made into the coffee of your choice by our trained baristas.



You can choose from regular, medium, large or extra-large size coffee. We also have a range of milk options to suit your needs including trim, soy, coconut, oat or almond.



We also serve 100% Fairtrade Certified hot choclolate, and stock a selection of cold beverages including iced coffees.

