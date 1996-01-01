On the menu

Site traffic information and cookies

At wildbean cafe, we believe the everyday can be amazing. Whether you're on the go or want to linger a while, you can enjoy a barista made coffee, or choose from a selection of great tasting items.
Mini bites range

Whether it’s a party with friends or a meeting at the office, wildbean cafe has a range of food and drinks to make your next event a wild success.


Explore our catering menu to see all of the delicious options, including our gourmet pies, variety of savouries, sandwiches, sweet options and more. Contact your local wildbean cafe to place an order today!

 

*Items in our range may vary by cafe. While stocks last.

View nutritional information pdf / 823.7 KB
Catering Menu

Hot and cold beverages

Coffee beans and cup

All our coffees are made using premium quality, 100% Fairtrade Certified beans that are ground in the cafe, then made into the coffee of your choice by our trained baristas.


You can choose from regular, medium, large or extra-large size coffee. We also have a range of milk options to suit your needs including trim, soy, coconut, oat or almond.


We also serve 100% Fairtrade Certified hot choclolate, and stock a selection of cold beverages including iced coffees.

Hot food

Gourmet pie

We specialise in our selection of delicious gourmet pies, available in a range of classic and contemporary flavours. Alongside our pies, we also stock a full range of hot food including sausage rolls, lasagna toppers and savouries that make our selection of hot food perfect for anytime of day.

 

We're simply wild about quality, flavour and convenience.

Tempting Treats

Cake and coffee
We have a full selection of tempting treats for anyone with a sweet tooth from muffins and slices to brownies and cookies.

Healthy choices

Two people eating salads on a picnic blanket
For those wanting healthier options, we offer a range of fresh, classic sandwiches, muesli and fresh fruit.