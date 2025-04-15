BP Fuelcard expands to EV charging, supporting transitioning fleets

bp has expanded its BP Fuelcard platform to include a ‘tap and charge’ feature for electric vehicle (EV) charging with bp charge so fleet customers can recharge, refuel or shop with a single card.



The change will support businesses transitioning fleets to EVs and allow customers with both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and EVs to better manage their accounts.



Paul Augé, Senior Vice President, bp Australia and New Zealand said bp is putting customers first by making sure they can access convenient refuelling, recharging and improved account management.

“Mobility is changing and we’re supporting our customers wherever we can. As the number of EVs grow in fleets we want to make sure our customers’ experience at bp is easy.

“Every fleet is different. We’re seeing some customers who have transitioned most of their fleet vehicles to EVs and others who are just getting started.”



Through BP Fuelcard, fleet customers will now be able to track fuel and EV usage together, process convenience store transactions and manage invoicing and payments all in one place.

Antoine Denis, General Manager, bp charge said adding EV charging to BP Fuelcard simplified the process for fleet customers.

“With BP Fuelcard now including EV charging for our fleet customers we’re looking forward to seeing more EVs in fleets." “Since 2022, we’ve been rolling out EV charging at key bp sites across New Zealand so our customers can recharge and get back on the road.”

bp charge has installed 200 EV charge points at more than 60 sites across New Zealand.

For more on EV charging for BP Fuelcard, visit the bp New Zealand website.