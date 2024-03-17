Site traffic information and cookies

Everyday Rewards at bp

Welcome to Everyday Rewards – our brand-new loyalty programme where you can collect points and get instant rewards every time you visit.
Every scan with Everyday Rewards means points or rewards

Earn points for every litre of fuel and $1 spent at the bp shop, wildbean cafe or bp car wash.

Collect 250 bonus points when you link Everyday Rewards to your BPme app

(valid until 31 July 2024)

Get 20 cents off your first fill with Everyday Rewards

(valid until 17 March 2024 on up to 50 litres)

 
icon
Collect points for every $1 spent at the bp shop, cafe or on bp car washes.
Save 6 cents per litre off fuel every day, and sometimes more (on up to 50 litres). Plus, collect points for every fill – one point per litre.
Every 6th barista made wildbean cafe coffee is free!
Every 6th Ultra Clean car wash is free!
2000 points = $15
to spend on almost anything at bp
Never miss a point. Link Everyday Rewards to your BPme app.
FAQs

The fuel discounts you know, and love continue. As an Everyday Rewards member you get an instant 6 cents per litre off fuel every time you fuel up at bp and scan your card, and you’ll still save 10 cents per litre on discount days.

It’s easy to sign up! Simply visit everydayrewards.co.nz and chose a digital or physical card. If you received a card at Woolworths you’re ready to shop and save at bp!

 

You can also link your Everyday Rewards account to your BPme app so you never miss a point!

With Everyday Rewards all fuel discounts are instant, but you have a points balance accumulating in the background too! Now you’ll earn points for every litre of fuel and $1 spent at the bp shop, wildbean cafe and bp car wash. You can also earn points with Woolworths, and ASB. When you hit 2,000 points you get $15 to spend on almost anything at bp and Woolworths.
Yes, but now it’s even easier. You can get all bp rewards using your Everyday Rewards card; fuel discounts, points and every 6th barista made wildbean cafe coffee and every 6th Ultra Clean car wash free! Link Everyday Rewards to your BPme app to keep track of your bp rewards.
Great news - it’s not ‘or’, it’s ‘and’! You get an instant fuel discount of 6 cents per litre every day AND you collect one point for every one litre of fuel purchased. Remember you also get 1 point for every dollar you spend in the shop, cafe or car wash! 2000 points = $15 voucher.

We know that Kiwis are looking for more than just a convenient place to stop along their journeys. With Everyday Rewards, every stop at a bp can now deliver discounts, points, vouchers and freebies.

 

AA Smartfuel ended on 31 January.

Your Everyday Rewards points and vouchers will only expire if you are not active in the programme (either earning or redeeming points) for a period of 18 months.

The Everyday Rewards partners include bp and:

  • at Woolworths and Vineonline every $1 you spend = 1 point
  • at ASB every $1 you spend on an ASB Visa Business or ASB Visa Platinum Rewards credit card = 1 point. Every $2 you spend on an ASB True Rewards credit card = 1 point.
