Ownership of your wildbean cafe key tag

Your wildbean cafe key tag and card number are the property of bp Oil New Zealand Limited (“bp”). You must not copy or reproduce your wildbean cafe key tag.

Registering your wildbean cafe key tag

From 1 February 2024, wildbean cafe will not be issuing any more plastic wildbean cafe cards. If you have an existing wildbean cafe card that is not registered you can register it via downloading the BPme app, creating an account and adding your card number into the app via the BPme menu. If you are unable to do this, then you can use your Everyday Rewards card to enjoy the wildbean cafe member promotion. To register for an Everyday Rewards card, visit everydayrewards.co.nz.

Nature of a ‘Rewards Card’ or wild bean cafe key tag

Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag can be used to count your wildbean cafe hot drink purchases provided it is presented to our store staff and scanned during the purchase or, if paying via the BPme app, the Rewards Card is linked before beginning the transaction.

Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag is not a credit or charge card and free wildbean cafe hot drinks cannot be exchanged or redeemed for cash.

Using a ‘Rewards Card’ or wild bean cafe key tag to participate in the wildbean cafe member promotion

Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag should be used every time you make a wildbean cafe hot drink purchase. If you pay in-store your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag must be scanned before making payment. If you pay via BPme your Everyday Rewards account must be linked in BPme before beginning the transaction and completing payment to be awarded a “stamp”.

Redeeming wildbean cafe key tag for free hot drinks

Your wildbean cafe free hot drink voucher will automatically be applied to your purchase when it is due. Free hot drink vouchers cannot be held or stored up for future use, sold or converted into cash – they will be used at the time it is applied.

Coffee stamps cannot be transferred between Rewards Cards or between wild bean cafe key tags or from previous Rewards Cards.

Using an Everyday Rewards card and wildbean cafe key tag in the same transaction

If your Everyday Rewards card and wildbean cafe key tag are used in the same transaction, your wildbean cafe hot drink stamps will automatically apply to your wildbean cafe key tag, and not to your Everyday Rewards card.

Accessing the wildbean cafe member promotion when paying with a bp Fuelcard

If your fuel card permits the purchase of wildbean cafe hot drinks, then you can participate in the promotion. However, you must not pay for fuel at the same time as wildbean cafe hot drinks if you want to earn wildbean cafe member benefits.

Accessing the wildbean cafe member promotion with other special promotions

The wildbean cafe member benefits cannot be used in conjunction with any other wildbean cafe promotions (for example a bp staff or Uber offer).

Information about your Rewards Card

Details of your coffee stamp status can be checked in one of two ways:

Via the BPme app Reward Screen

Calling bp on 0800 800 027

New Zealand only

This promotion and your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag can only be used at wildbean cafes in New Zealand.

Changes to these Terms

BP reserves the right to vary, suspend, modify or terminate these Terms at any time without prior notice. Any changes to these Terms will be posted on www.bp.co.nz

BP's Privacy Statement

All personal information provided or collected by us in connection with the wildbean cafe member promotion will be collected, stored and used in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp's Privacy Statement. By continuing to use the offer you consent to the collection, use, disclosure and storage of your personal information in accordance with bp's Privacy Statement.

Please refer to our Privacy Statement for details of your rights to access and request correction of any of your personal information that we hold.

Any enquiries regarding your personal information held by bp should be directed to The Marketing Manager, BP Oil New Zealand Limited, PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland, 1149.

Limitation of Liability

To the extent permitted by law, we will not be liable for any unauthorised use of your Rewards Card, wildbean cafe key tag or any failure to notify you of any changes in these Terms.