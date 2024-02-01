Site traffic information and cookies

Everyday Rewards at bp – all the details

When almost every scan earns you rewards like free coffees, car washes, discounts at the pump and bp shop, whatever the reason you get on the road, if you're on the road to bp, your rewards start now!

 

Below you can find all terms and conditions about how Everyday Rewards works at bp.

 

Everyday Rewards

Collect points, get instant fuel discounts and spend $15 Everyday Reward vouchers at bp, plus other Member benefits. 

Everyday Rewards terms and conditions

wildbean cafe member promotion

Enjoy every 6th hot drink free at wildbean café. 

Key terms

When you shop at wildbean cafe and use your:

  • Everyday Rewards Card or BPme reward QR code (together the “Rewards Card”); or
  • registered wildbean cafe key tag, 

you will be able to participate in the wildbean cafe member promotion.

 

This means that when you purchase a full priced wildbean cafe hot drink and use your Rewards Card or wildbean cafe key tag during that transaction, you will receive one “stamp”. One stamp will be referred to as a “count” of one.

 

After buying 5 full priced wildbean cafe hot drinks and using the same Rewards Card or registered wild bean cafe key tag for each purchase, you will receive one free wildbean cafe hot drink voucher. This means that your 6th wildbean cafe hot drink is free.

 

If you have used an unregistered wildbean cafe key tag, after buying 6 full priced wildbean cafe hot drinks using the same unregistered wildbean cafe tag for each purchase, you will receive one free wildbean cafe hot drink voucher.  This means that your 7th wildbean cafe hot drink is free.

 

You can redeem the wildbean cafe hot drink voucher for any hot drink at participating wildbean cafes. The free hot drink can be small, medium, or large and can include decaf, soy milk and one of any shot (extra coffee shot or flavour shot).

 

Any reference in these terms and conditions to "coffee” or "drink" refers to wildbean cafe-made hot drinks, but excludes wildbean cafe-made cold drinks. This means beverages such as iced drinks and smoothies won't count towards the 5 or 6 purchases and can't be paid for with your wildbean cafe hot drink voucher.

 

By using or registering your Rewards Card or wildbean cafe key tag you agree to these terms and conditions. If you have any questions about the wildbean cafe member promotion please call 0800 800 027. 

Other terms

Ownership of your wildbean cafe key tag

Your wildbean cafe key tag and card number are the property of bp Oil New Zealand Limited (“bp”). You must not copy or reproduce your wildbean cafe key tag.

 

Registering your wildbean cafe key tag

From 1 February 2024, wildbean cafe will not be issuing any more plastic wildbean cafe cards. If you have an existing wildbean cafe card that is not registered you can register it via downloading the BPme app, creating an account and adding your card number into the app via the BPme menu. If you are unable to do this, then you can use your Everyday Rewards card to enjoy the wildbean cafe member promotion. To register for an Everyday Rewards card, visit everydayrewards.co.nz.

 

Nature of a ‘Rewards Card’ or wild bean cafe key tag

Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag can be used to count your wildbean cafe hot drink purchases provided it is presented to our store staff and scanned during the purchase or, if paying via the BPme app, the Rewards Card is linked before beginning the transaction.

 

Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag is not a credit or charge card and free wildbean cafe hot drinks cannot be exchanged or redeemed for cash.

 

Using a ‘Rewards Card’ or wild bean cafe key tag to participate in the wildbean cafe member promotion

Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag should be used every time you make a wildbean cafe hot drink purchase. If you pay in-store your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag must be scanned before making payment. If you pay via BPme your Everyday Rewards account must be linked in BPme before beginning the transaction and completing payment to be awarded a “stamp”.

 

Redeeming wildbean cafe key tag for free hot drinks

Your wildbean cafe free hot drink voucher will automatically be applied to your purchase when it is due. Free hot drink vouchers cannot be held or stored up for future use, sold or converted into cash – they will be used at the time it is applied.

 

Coffee stamps cannot be transferred between Rewards Cards or between wild bean cafe key tags or from previous Rewards Cards.

 

Using an Everyday Rewards card and wildbean cafe key tag in the same transaction

If your Everyday Rewards card and wildbean cafe key tag are used in the same transaction, your wildbean cafe hot drink stamps will automatically apply to your wildbean cafe key tag, and not to your Everyday Rewards card.

 

Accessing the wildbean cafe member promotion when paying with a bp Fuelcard

If your fuel card permits the purchase of wildbean cafe hot drinks, then you can participate in the promotion. However, you must not pay for fuel at the same time as wildbean cafe hot drinks if you want to earn wildbean cafe member benefits.

 

Accessing the wildbean cafe member promotion with other special promotions

The wildbean cafe member benefits cannot be used in conjunction with any other wildbean cafe promotions (for example a bp staff or Uber offer).

 

Information about your Rewards Card

Details of your coffee stamp status can be checked in one of two ways:

  • Via the BPme app Reward Screen
  • Calling bp on 0800 800 027

New Zealand only

This promotion and your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag can only be used at wildbean cafes in New Zealand.

 

Changes to these Terms

BP reserves the right to vary, suspend, modify or terminate these Terms at any time without prior notice. Any changes to these Terms will be posted on www.bp.co.nz

 

BP's Privacy Statement

All personal information provided or collected by us in connection with the wildbean cafe member promotion will be collected, stored and used in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp's Privacy Statement. By continuing to use the offer you consent to the collection, use, disclosure and storage of your personal information in accordance with bp's Privacy Statement.

 

Please refer to our Privacy Statement for details of your rights to access and request correction of any of your personal information that we hold.

 

Any enquiries regarding your personal information held by bp should be directed to The Marketing Manager, BP Oil New Zealand Limited, PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland, 1149.

 

Limitation of Liability

To the extent permitted by law, we will not be liable for any unauthorised use of your Rewards Card, wildbean cafe key tag or any failure to notify you of any changes in these Terms.

Ultra Clean car wash member promotion

Get every 6th car wash free at bp connect.

Key terms

When you shop at bp and use your Everyday Rewards Card or BPme reward QR code (together the “Rewards Card”) you will be able to participate in the Ultra Clean car wash member promotion.

 

This means that when you purchase a full priced car wash from any bp Connect (“Eligible Car Wash”) and use your Rewards Card, you will receive one “stamp”. One stamp will be referred to as a “count” of one.

 

After buying 5 full priced Eligible Car Washes and using the same Rewards Card for each purchase, you will receive one free Ultra Clean car wash voucher. This means that your 6th Ultra Clean car wash is free.

 

You can redeem the Ultra Clean car wash voucher for any car wash at participating bp Connect stores.

 

Any reference in these terms and conditions to "car wash” or "wash" refers to car washes sold via any bp Connect but excludes all other car washes sold at other bp branded sites. This means car washes purchased at non-bp Connect sites won’t count towards the 5 purchases and can't be paid for with your Ultra Clean car wash voucher.

 

By using or registering your Rewards Card you agree to these terms and conditions. If you have any questions about the Ultra Clean car wash member promotion, please call 0800 800 027. 

Other terms

Nature of a ‘Rewards Card’

 

Your Rewards Card can be used to count your Eligible Car Wash purchases provided it is presented to our store staff and scanned during the purchase or, if paying via the BPme app, the Rewards Card is linked before beginning the transaction.

 

Your Rewards Card is not a credit or charge card and free car washes cannot be exchanged or redeemed for cash.

 

Using a ‘Rewards Card’ to participate in the Ultra Clean member promotion

 

Your Rewards Card should be used every time you make an Eligible Car Wash purchase. If you pay in-store, your Rewards Card must be scanned before making payment. If you pay via BPme, your Rewards Card account must be linked in BPme before beginning the transaction and completing payment to be awarded a “stamp”.

 

Redeeming free Ultra Clean car washes

 

Your free car wash voucher will automatically be applied to your purchase when it is due. Free car wash vouchers cannot be held or stored up for future use, sold or converted into cash – they will be used at the time it is applied.

 

Car wash stamps cannot be transferred between Rewards Cards or from previous Cards.

 

Accessing the Ultra Clean car wash member promotion when paying with a bp Fuelcard

 

If your fuel card permits the purchase of car washes, then you can participate in the promotion. However, you must not pay for fuel at the same time as bp Connect car washes if you want to earn Ultra Clean car wash member benefits.

 

Accessing the Ultra Clean car wash member promotion with other special promotions

 

The Ultra Clean car wash member benefits cannot be used in conjunction with other special car wash promotion (for example a bp staff or Uber offer)

 

Information about your Rewards Card

 

Details of your car wash stamp status can be checked in one of two ways:

  • Via the BPme app Reward Screen
  • Calling bp on 0800 800 027

New Zealand only

 

This promotion and your Rewards Card can only be used at bp’s in New Zealand.

 

Changes to these Terms

 

BP reserves the right to vary, suspend, modify, or terminate these Terms at any time without prior notice. Any changes to these Terms will be posted on www.bp.co.nz

 

BP's Privacy Statement

 

All personal information provided or collected by us in connection with the Ultra Clean car wash member promotion will be collected, stored and used in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp's Privacy Statement. By continuing to use the offer you consent to the collection, use, disclosure and storage of your personal information in accordance with bp's Privacy Statement.

 

Please refer to our Privacy Statement for details of your rights to access and request correction of any of your personal information that we hold.

 

Any enquiries regarding your personal information held by bp should be directed to The Marketing Manager, BP Oil New Zealand Limited, PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.

 

Limitation of Liability

 

To the extent permitted by law, we will not be liable for any unauthorised use of your Rewards Card or any failure to notify you of any changes in these Terms. 

 

From time to time bp run special Everyday Rewards promotions. You can find the terms and conditions of current, limited time offers below.

First bp fuel scan with Everyday Rewards promotion

Save 20c per litre off your first fill at bp when you scan your Everyday Rewards card at bp before 17 March 2024.

Offer

Offer

 

First bp fuel scan with Everyday Rewards promotion

-February to March 2024

Promoter

 

BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of  PO Box 99873, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).

 

Offer Period 

 

This Offer will be open from 00:00:00 NZDT on Thursday, 1 February 2024 until 23:59:59 NZDT on Sunday, 17 March 2024 (Offer Period). 

 

Who can participate?

 

Participation in this Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period:

  • is aged 18 years or over; and
  • is a resident of New Zealand; and
  • is or becomes a member of the Everyday Rewards loyalty programme (Everyday Rewards) with a valid Everyday Rewards card,

(Eligible Participants).

Who can’t participate? 

 

Participation in this Offer is not open to a person who is not an Eligible Participant.

 

Participating Stores

 

bp stores in New Zealand, excluding bp truck stops.

 

Eligible Products

 

Any premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel) regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), or Automotive LPG, excluding AdBlue (Eligible Fuel).

 

Redeeming this Offer

 

 

To redeem this Offer, during the Offer Period: 

  • purchase an Eligible Product at any Participating Store (Qualifying Purchase); and
  • either:
    • scan your Everyday Rewards card at the time of payment; or
    • if you pay via the BPme app, ensure that your Everyday Rewards account has been linked to your BPme account prior to fuel selection and authorisation of pump.

Reward

 

 

If you validly redeem this Offer in the Offer Period, you will receive a 20 cents per litre discount off the pump price of Eligible Fuel on your first Qualifying Purchase.

 

Reward Conditions and Limits

 

 

 

 

 
  • This Offer will only apply to the first 50 litres, or less, of Eligible Fuel you purchase in a single transaction (Limit). 
  • You will not receive any Reward under this Offer on any purchase of Eligible Fuel exceeding this Limit. 
  • AdBlue purchases will be priced in accordance with standard bp pricing offers.
  • This Offer will not apply if you pay at an unmanned self-service terminal or self-checkout.
  • You cannot combine this Offer with other fuel discount or BPme offers, including the Everyday Rewards bp cents per litre discount offer, to receive a larger discount on the same Qualifying Purchase. 
  • You will be entitled to earn Everyday Rewards points in accordance with the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (EDR Ts&Cs) when you redeem this Offer.
  • This Offer cannot be redeemed in conjunction with fuel cards.
  • Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Offer Period.
Terms & conditions
  • These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information on how to participate and redeem this Offer forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By participating, you accept these Terms and Conditions.   
  • Participation in this Offer is subject to the following related terms and conditions, as amended from time to time:  

To the extent of any inconsistency between these Terms and Conditions and the related terms and conditions listed above, these Terms and Conditions will prevail. 

  • If you are deemed by bp, acting reasonably, to breach these Terms and Conditions or any of the above related terms and conditions your participation in this Offer may be deemed invalid by bp.  
  • bp may, at any time, require documentation from you to establish to bp’s reasonable satisfaction the validity of your participation (including documentation establishing your Everyday Rewards membership and identity).  
  • You must not: 
  • tamper with the provision of this Offer; 
    • engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of this Offer; 
    • act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner; 
    • do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of bp or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this Offer; 
      breach any law; or 
    • behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate in connection with this Offer. 
  • bp is not liable for claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside bp's reasonable control. 
  • Unless otherwise specified, Rewards under this Offer replace the rewards you may be entitled to under the EDR Ts&Cs or another loyalty programme or offer provided by bp or any of its partners or contractors. For example, if you are entitled to a 10c per litre fuel discount under the Everyday Rewards programme and you receive a 20c per litre fuel discount under this Offer, you will only be entitled to a fuel discount of 20c per litre. 
  • Rewards under this Offer are not exchangeable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Rewards must be taken as offered and cannot be varied unless authorised by bp.  Where relevant, monetary values include GST in each instance and the values stated are in New Zealand dollars. 
  • If any dispute arises between you and bp concerning the conduct of this Offer, bp will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, bp’s decision in connection with all aspects of this Offer is final. 
  • If this Offer cannot run as planned for any reason beyond bp’s control, for example due to the actions of third parties, software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, bp may end, change, suspend or cancel this Offer.   
  • You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) (Non-Excludable Guarantees), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this Offer and cannot be excluded or restricted.  Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights.  See www.consumerprotection.govt.nz for more information about those rights. 
  • Except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law), including liability under the Non-Excludable Guarantees, bp (including its officers, employees and agents) and the agencies and companies associated with this Offer are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including loss of profits and loss of opportunity), expense, damage, personal injury, illness or death suffered in connection with this Offer, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, including without limitation:  
    • any technical difficulty or equipment malfunction that is outside bp’s reasonable control;  
    • any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference that is outside bp’s reasonable control; or 
    • any tax liability incurred by you.  
  • bp is not responsible for any tax implications arising from this Offer. You should seek independent financial and taxation advice. 
    bp collects personal information about you to enable your participation in this Offer. If you do not provide certain personal information when requested, you may not be able to participate in this Offer.  
  • Any personal information collected by bp in connection with this Offer will be stored, used and disclosed in accordance with bp’s Privacy Statement (and, if applicable, the Privacy Collection Notice for BPme), which also states how you can seek access to the personal information bp holds about you and seek the correction of such information. 
  • Additional uses: In addition to the uses outlined in the Privacy Statement, bp may share your personal information with bp’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners (including Woolworths New Zealand Limited) for the purpose of enabling your participation in this Offer. 
  • Overseas disclosures: Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as Australia, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India where your personal information may not be protected in a way that, overall, provides comparable safeguards to New Zealand privacy laws. 
  • By entering and providing personal information, you consent to the use of your personal information in the manner set out in these Terms and Conditions.   
  • This Offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.  You provide your information to bp and not to any social media platform.  You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability. 

Link Everyday Rewards to BPme promotion

Unlock 250 bonus points when you link Everyday Rewards card to your BPme app before 31 July 2024.

Offer
Offer Link Everyday Rewards to BPme promotion – February to July 2024
Promoter BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873. Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
Offer Period 
 This Offer will be open from 00:00:00 NZDT on Thursday, 1 February 2024 until 23:59:59 NZST on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 or such other date as bp publishes on bp.co.nz/everydayrewards (Offer Period). 
Who can participate?

Participation in this Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period:

  • is aged 18 years or over; and
  • is a resident of New Zealand; and
  • is or becomes a member of the Everyday Rewards loyalty programme (Everyday Rewards) with a valid Everyday Rewards account; and
  • holds or becomes the holder of a BPme account (see https://www.bpme.co.nz/ for details),

(Eligible Participants).
Who can’t participate? 

Participation in this Offer is not open to:

  • a person who is an Everyday Rewards member and BPme account holder and linked their Everyday Rewards account to their BPme account before the start of the Offer Period; or
  • a person who is not an Eligible Participant.

Redeeming this Offer

To redeem this Offer, during the Offer Period:

  • log in to your BPme account; and 
  • follow the instructions to link your Everyday Rewards account to the BPme account.
Reward If you validly redeem this Offer, you will receive 250 bonus Everyday Rewards bonus points in your Everyday Rewards account. 
Reward Conditions and Limits 

You may only redeem this Offer once. Everyday Rewards points are subject to the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (EDR Ts&Cs). 

It may take up to 24 hours for the bonus points to appear on your Everyday Rewards balance.
Terms & conditions
  • These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information on how to participate and redeem this Offer forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By participating, you accept these Terms and Conditions.   
    Participation in this Offer is subject to the following related terms and conditions, as amended from time to time:  
    • EDR Ts&Cs
    • bp NZ Legal Notice; and 
    • BPme app Ts&Cs
      To the extent of any inconsistency between these Terms and Conditions and the related terms and conditions listed above, these Terms and Conditions will prevail. 
  • If you are deemed by bp, acting reasonably, to breach these Terms and Conditions or any of the above related terms and conditions your participation in this Offer may be deemed invalid by bp.  
  • bp may, at any time, require documentation from you to establish to bp’s reasonable satisfaction the validity of your participation (including documentation establishing your Everyday Rewards membership and identity).  
  • You must not: 
    • tamper with the provision of this Offer; 
    • engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of this Offer; 
    • act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner;
    • do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of bp or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this Offer; 
      breach any law; or 
    • behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate in connection with this Offer. 
  • bp is not liable for claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside bp's reasonable control. 
  • Unless otherwise specified, Rewards under this Offer are in addition to the rewards you may be entitled to under the EDR Ts&Cs or another loyalty programme or offer provided by bp or any of its partners or contractors.  
  • Rewards under this Offer are not exchangeable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Rewards must be taken as offered and cannot be varied unless authorised by bp. Where relevant, monetary values include GST in each instance and the values stated are in New Zealand dollars. 
  • If any dispute arises between you and bp concerning the conduct of this Offer, bp will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, bp’s decision in connection with all aspects of this Offer is final. 
  • If this Offer cannot run as planned for any reason beyond bp’s control, for example due to the actions of third parties, software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, bp may end, change, suspend or cancel this Offer.   
  • bp may amend the terms of this Offer at any time, where the amendment is more beneficial to you than then-current terms of this Offer.  The amended Terms and Conditions will be published on www.bp.co.nz/everydayrewardsterms
  • You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) (Non-Excludable Guarantees), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this Offer and cannot be excluded or restricted. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights. See www.consumerprotection.govt.nz for more information about those rights. 
  • Except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law), including liability under the Non-Excludable Guarantees, bp (including its officers, employees and agents) and the agencies and companies associated with this Offer are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including loss of profits and loss of opportunity), expense, damage, personal injury, illness or death suffered in connection with this Offer, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, including without limitation:  
    • any technical difficulty or equipment malfunction that is outside bp’s reasonable control;  
    • any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference that is outside bp’s reasonable control; or 
    • any tax liability incurred by you.  
  • bp is not responsible for any tax implications arising from this Offer. You should seek independent financial and taxation advice. 
  • bp collects personal information about you to enable your participation in this Offer. If you do not provide certain personal information when requested, you may not be able to participate in this Offer.  
  • Any personal information collected by bp in connection with this Offer will be stored, used and disclosed in accordance with bp’s Privacy Statement (and, if applicable, the Privacy Collection Notice for BPme), which also states how you can seek access to the personal information bp holds about you and seek the correction of such information. 
  • Additional uses: In addition to the uses outlined in the Privacy Statement, bp may share your personal information with bp’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners (including Woolworths New Zealand Limited) for the purpose of enabling your participation in this Offer. 
  • Overseas disclosures: Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as Australia, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India where your personal information may not be protected in a way that, overall, provides comparable safeguards to New Zealand privacy laws. 
  • By entering and providing personal information, you consent to the use of your personal information in the manner set out in these Terms and Conditions.   
  • This Offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You provide your information to bp and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability. 

Temporary everyday bp fuel discount in-store

If your Everyday Rewards card hasn't arrived, we want to make sure you still get bp's everyday discount. This is temporary, to give you a little more time to get set-up to be rewarded at bp with Everyday Rewards.

Offer
Offer

Temporary Everyday bp Fuel Discount In-Store [Flyer]

– February to April 2024.
Promoter  BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
Offer Period 

This Offer will be open from 00:00:00 NZDT on Thursday, 1 February 2024 until 23:59:59 NZST on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 or such earlier date as Flyers may cease to be available in Participating Stores (Offer Period). 

 

Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Offer Period.
Who can participate?

Participation in this Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period:

is aged 18 years or over; and

is a resident of New Zealand,

(Eligible Participants). 
Participating Stores bp stores in New Zealand, excluding bp truck stops.
Eligible Products Any premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel), regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), or Automotive LPG, excluding AdBlue (Eligible Fuel).
Redeeming this Offer

To redeem this Offer, during the Offer Period: 

purchase any Eligible Product at any Participating Store (Qualifying Purchase); and 

collect a Temporary Everyday bp Fuel Discount flyer (Flyer) from the Participating Store (while stocks last); and scan your Flyer at the time of payment.

 

Reward

If you validly redeem this Offer, you will automatically receive bp’s “base” Everyday Rewards fuel discount of 6 cents per litre off the standard purchase price of Eligible Fuel on your Qualifying Purchase. From time to time, the fuel discount may be greater than 6 cents per litre, in which case you will receive the greater discount instead, if you meet the relevant offer’s conditions. 

 

 

 

Reward Conditions and Limits

This Offer will only apply to the first 50 litres, or less, of Eligible Fuel you purchase in a single transaction (Limit) however you may use the same Flyer in multiple transactions on separate days during the Offer Period. You will not receive any Reward under this Offer on any purchase of Eligible Fuel exceeding this Limit. 

 

All AdBlue purchases will be priced in accordance with standard bp pricing offers. 

 

This Offer will not apply if you pay at an unmanned self-service terminal or self-checkout.

 

You cannot combine this Offer with other fuel discount offers, including the Everyday Rewards bp cents per litre discount offer, to receive a larger discount on the same Qualifying Purchase.  

 

You will not be entitled to any Everyday Rewards points, stamps or other fuel discount offers when you redeem this Offer. 

 

You can only use one Flyer per Qualifying Purchase. This Offer cannot be redeemed in conjunction with fuel cards.

 

You cannot use the Flyer in conjunction with an Everyday Rewards card.

 

The number of Flyers is limited. Participating Stores may run out of Flyers before the end of the Offer Period.  

 
Terms & conditions
  • These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information on how to participate and redeem this Offer forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By participating, you accept these Terms and Conditions.   
  • Participation in this Offer is subject to the bp NZ Legal Notice, as amended from time to time. 
  • To the extent of any inconsistency between these Terms and Conditions and the bp NZ Legal Notice, these Terms and Conditions will prevail. 
    If you are deemed by bp, acting reasonably, to breach these Terms and Conditions or the bp NZ Legal Notice your participation in this Offer may be deemed invalid by bp.  
  • bp may, at any time, require documentation from you to establish to bp’s reasonable satisfaction the validity of your participation (including documentation establishing your identity).
  • You must not: 
    • tamper with the provision of this Offer; 
    • engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of this Offer; 
    • act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner; 
    • do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of bp or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this Offer; 
      breach any law; or 
    • behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate in connection with this Offer. 
  • bp is not liable for claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside bp's reasonable control. 
  • Rewards under this Offer are not exchangeable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Rewards must be taken as offered and cannot be varied unless authorised by bp.  Where relevant, monetary values include GST in each instance and the values stated are in New Zealand dollars. 
  • If any dispute arises between you and bp concerning the conduct of this Offer, bp will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, bp’s decision in connection with all aspects of this Offer is final. 
  • If this Offer cannot run as planned for any reason beyond bp’s control, for example due to the actions of third parties, software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, bp may end, change, suspend or cancel this Offer.   
  • You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) (Non-Excludable Guarantees), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this Offer and cannot be excluded or restricted.  Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights.  See www.consumerprotection.govt.nz for more information about those rights. 
  • Except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law), including liability under the Non-Excludable Guarantees, bp (including its officers, employees and agents) and the agencies and companies associated with this Offer are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including loss of profits and loss of opportunity), expense, damage, personal injury, illness or death suffered in connection with this Offer, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, including without limitation:  
    • any technical difficulty or equipment malfunction that is outside bp’s reasonable control;  
    • any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference that is outside bp’s reasonable control; or 
    • any tax liability incurred by you.  
  • bp is not responsible for any tax implications arising from this Offer. You should seek independent financial and taxation advice. 
  • bp does not expect to collect personal information about you to enable your participation in this Offer.  
  • This Offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.  You provide your information to bp and not to any social media platform.  You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability. 

Temporary everyday bp fuel discount with BPme

If you haven't managed to link Everyday Rewards to your BPme account and you usually get bp's everyday discount when you pay from your car, we want to make sure you still get this discount. This is temporary, to give you a little more time to get set-up to be rewarded at bp with Everyday Rewards.

Offer
Offer

Temporary everyday bp fuel discount with BPme [Grace Period]

 offer – February to April 2024.

 

Promoter

 BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
Offer Period

This Offer will be open from 00:00:00 NZDT on Thursday, 1 February 2024 until 23:59:59 NZST on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 or such other date as bp publishes on bp.co.nz/everydayrewards (Offer Period).

 

Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Offer Period.

 

Who can participate?

Participation in this Offer is open to any person who added an AA Smartfuel card to their BPme account prior to 1 February 2024 and during the Offer Period

is aged 18 years or over; and

is a resident of New Zealand; and

holds a BPme account (see https://www.bpme.co.nz/ for details),

(Eligible Participants).

 

Who can’t participate? 

 Participation in this Offer is not open to a person who is not an Eligible Participant.

 

Participating Stores

 bp stores in New Zealand, excluding bp truck stops.
Eligible Products Any premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel) or regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), excluding Automotive LPG and AdBlue (Eligible Fuel).

 

Redeeming this Offer

 

 

 To redeem this Offer, during the Offer Period purchase an Eligible Product at any Participating Store (Qualifying Purchase), paying via the BPme app. 
Reward If you validly redeem this Offer, you will automatically receive bp’s “base” Everyday Rewards fuel discount of 6 cents per litre off the standard purchase price of Eligible Fuel on your Qualifying Purchase. From time to time, the fuel discount may be greater than 6 cents per litre, in which case you will receive the greater discount, if you meet the relevant offer’s conditions.
Reward Conditions and Limits 

This Offer will only apply to the first 50 litres, or less, of Eligible Fuel you purchase in a single transaction during the Offer Period (Limit). 

 

If you have linked your Everyday Rewards account to your BPme app prior to starting the transaction you will receive the better, Everyday Rewards offer instead of redeeming this Offer upon payment.

 

You will not receive any Reward under this Offer on any purchase of Eligible Fuel exceeding this Limit. 

 

All Autogas and AdBlue purchases will be priced in accordance with standard bp pricing offers. 

 

This Offer will not apply if you pay at an in-store point of sale, at an unmanned self-service terminal or at a self-checkout.

 

You will not be entitled to Everyday Rewards points, vouchers, other fuel discounts, stamps or any other Everyday Rewards member offers when you redeem this Offer. 

 

You cannot combine this Offer with other fuel discount or BPme offers, including the Everyday Rewards bp cents per litre discount offer, to receive a larger discount on the same Qualifying Purchase. 

 

This Offer cannot be redeemed in conjunction with fuel cards.

 

If you link your Everyday Rewards account to your BPme account, you will no longer be eligible for this Offer. However, you may be eligible for a higher fuel discount on purchases of Eligible Fuel. See the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (EDR Ts&Cs) for details. 

 

 
Terms & conditions
  • These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information on how to participate and redeem this Offer forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By participating, you accept these Terms and Conditions.   
  • Participation in this Offer is subject to the following related terms and conditions, as amended from time to time:  
  • If you are deemed by bp, acting reasonably, to breach these Terms and Conditions or any of the above related terms and conditions your participation in this Offer may be deemed invalid by bp.  
  • bp may, at any time, require documentation from you to establish to bp’s reasonable satisfaction the validity of your participation (including documentation establishing your Everyday Rewards membership and identity).  
  • You must not: 
    • tamper with the provision of this Offer; 
    • engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of this Offer; 
    • act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner; 
    • do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of bp or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this Offer; 
      breach any law; or 
    • behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate in connection with this Offer. 
  • bp is not liable for claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside bp's reasonable control. 
  • Rewards under this Offer are not exchangeable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Rewards must be taken as offered and cannot be varied unless authorised by bp.  Where relevant, monetary values include GST in each instance and the values stated are in New Zealand dollars. 
  • If any dispute arises between you and bp concerning the conduct of this Offer, bp will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, bp’s decision in connection with all aspects of this Offer is final. 
  • If this Offer cannot run as planned for any reason beyond bp’s control, for example due to the actions of third parties, software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, bp may end, change, suspend or cancel this Offer.   
  • You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) (Non-Excludable Guarantees), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this Offer and cannot be excluded or restricted.  Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights.  See www.consumerprotection.govt.nz for more information about those rights. 
  • Except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law), including liability under the Non-Excludable Guarantees, bp (including its officers, employees and agents) and the agencies and companies associated with this Offer are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including loss of profits and loss of opportunity), expense, damage, personal injury, illness or death suffered in connection with this Offer, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, including without limitation:  
    • any technical difficulty or equipment malfunction that is outside bp’s reasonable control;  
    • any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference that is outside bp’s reasonable control; or 
    • any tax liability incurred by you.  
  • bp is not responsible for any tax implications arising from this Offer. You should seek independent financial and taxation advice. 
  • bp collects personal information about you to enable your participation in this Offer. If you do not provide certain personal information when requested, you may not be able to participate in this Offer.  
  • Any personal information collected by bp in connection with this Offer will be stored, used and disclosed in accordance with bp’s Privacy Statement (and, if applicable, the Privacy Collection Notice for BPme), which also states how you can seek access to the personal information bp holds about you and seek the correction of such information. 
  • Additional uses: In addition to the uses outlined in the Privacy Statement, bp may share your personal information with bp’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners (including Woolworths New Zealand Limited) for the purpose of enabling your participation in this Offer. 
  • Overseas disclosures: Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as Australia, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India where your personal information may not be protected in a way that, overall, provides comparable safeguards to New Zealand privacy laws. 
  • By entering and providing personal information, you consent to the use of your personal information in the manner set out in these Terms and Conditions.   
    This Offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.  You provide your information to bp and not to any social media platform.  You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability. 