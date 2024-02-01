When you shop at wildbean cafe and use your:
you will be able to participate in the wildbean cafe member promotion.
This means that when you purchase a full priced wildbean cafe hot drink and use your Rewards Card or wildbean cafe key tag during that transaction, you will receive one “stamp”. One stamp will be referred to as a “count” of one.
After buying 5 full priced wildbean cafe hot drinks and using the same Rewards Card or registered wild bean cafe key tag for each purchase, you will receive one free wildbean cafe hot drink voucher. This means that your 6th wildbean cafe hot drink is free.
If you have used an unregistered wildbean cafe key tag, after buying 6 full priced wildbean cafe hot drinks using the same unregistered wildbean cafe tag for each purchase, you will receive one free wildbean cafe hot drink voucher. This means that your 7th wildbean cafe hot drink is free.
You can redeem the wildbean cafe hot drink voucher for any hot drink at participating wildbean cafes. The free hot drink can be small, medium, or large and can include decaf, soy milk and one of any shot (extra coffee shot or flavour shot).
Any reference in these terms and conditions to "coffee” or "drink" refers to wildbean cafe-made hot drinks, but excludes wildbean cafe-made cold drinks. This means beverages such as iced drinks and smoothies won't count towards the 5 or 6 purchases and can't be paid for with your wildbean cafe hot drink voucher.
By using or registering your Rewards Card or wildbean cafe key tag you agree to these terms and conditions. If you have any questions about the wildbean cafe member promotion please call 0800 800 027.
Your wildbean cafe key tag and card number are the property of bp Oil New Zealand Limited (“bp”). You must not copy or reproduce your wildbean cafe key tag.
From 1 February 2024, wildbean cafe will not be issuing any more plastic wildbean cafe cards. If you have an existing wildbean cafe card that is not registered you can register it via downloading the BPme app, creating an account and adding your card number into the app via the BPme menu. If you are unable to do this, then you can use your Everyday Rewards card to enjoy the wildbean cafe member promotion. To register for an Everyday Rewards card, visit everydayrewards.co.nz.
Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag can be used to count your wildbean cafe hot drink purchases provided it is presented to our store staff and scanned during the purchase or, if paying via the BPme app, the Rewards Card is linked before beginning the transaction.
Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag is not a credit or charge card and free wildbean cafe hot drinks cannot be exchanged or redeemed for cash.
Your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag should be used every time you make a wildbean cafe hot drink purchase. If you pay in-store your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag must be scanned before making payment. If you pay via BPme your Everyday Rewards account must be linked in BPme before beginning the transaction and completing payment to be awarded a “stamp”.
Your wildbean cafe free hot drink voucher will automatically be applied to your purchase when it is due. Free hot drink vouchers cannot be held or stored up for future use, sold or converted into cash – they will be used at the time it is applied.
Coffee stamps cannot be transferred between Rewards Cards or between wild bean cafe key tags or from previous Rewards Cards.
If your Everyday Rewards card and wildbean cafe key tag are used in the same transaction, your wildbean cafe hot drink stamps will automatically apply to your wildbean cafe key tag, and not to your Everyday Rewards card.
If your fuel card permits the purchase of wildbean cafe hot drinks, then you can participate in the promotion. However, you must not pay for fuel at the same time as wildbean cafe hot drinks if you want to earn wildbean cafe member benefits.
The wildbean cafe member benefits cannot be used in conjunction with any other wildbean cafe promotions (for example a bp staff or Uber offer).
Details of your coffee stamp status can be checked in one of two ways:
This promotion and your Rewards Card or your wild bean cafe key tag can only be used at wildbean cafes in New Zealand.
BP reserves the right to vary, suspend, modify or terminate these Terms at any time without prior notice. Any changes to these Terms will be posted on www.bp.co.nz
All personal information provided or collected by us in connection with the wildbean cafe member promotion will be collected, stored and used in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp's Privacy Statement. By continuing to use the offer you consent to the collection, use, disclosure and storage of your personal information in accordance with bp's Privacy Statement.
Please refer to our Privacy Statement for details of your rights to access and request correction of any of your personal information that we hold.
Any enquiries regarding your personal information held by bp should be directed to The Marketing Manager, BP Oil New Zealand Limited, PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland, 1149.
To the extent permitted by law, we will not be liable for any unauthorised use of your Rewards Card, wildbean cafe key tag or any failure to notify you of any changes in these Terms.
When you shop at bp and use your Everyday Rewards Card or BPme reward QR code (together the “Rewards Card”) you will be able to participate in the Ultra Clean car wash member promotion.
This means that when you purchase a full priced car wash from any bp Connect (“Eligible Car Wash”) and use your Rewards Card, you will receive one “stamp”. One stamp will be referred to as a “count” of one.
After buying 5 full priced Eligible Car Washes and using the same Rewards Card for each purchase, you will receive one free Ultra Clean car wash voucher. This means that your 6th Ultra Clean car wash is free.
You can redeem the Ultra Clean car wash voucher for any car wash at participating bp Connect stores.
Any reference in these terms and conditions to "car wash” or "wash" refers to car washes sold via any bp Connect but excludes all other car washes sold at other bp branded sites. This means car washes purchased at non-bp Connect sites won’t count towards the 5 purchases and can't be paid for with your Ultra Clean car wash voucher.
By using or registering your Rewards Card you agree to these terms and conditions. If you have any questions about the Ultra Clean car wash member promotion, please call 0800 800 027.
Your Rewards Card can be used to count your Eligible Car Wash purchases provided it is presented to our store staff and scanned during the purchase or, if paying via the BPme app, the Rewards Card is linked before beginning the transaction.
Your Rewards Card is not a credit or charge card and free car washes cannot be exchanged or redeemed for cash.
Your Rewards Card should be used every time you make an Eligible Car Wash purchase. If you pay in-store, your Rewards Card must be scanned before making payment. If you pay via BPme, your Rewards Card account must be linked in BPme before beginning the transaction and completing payment to be awarded a “stamp”.
Your free car wash voucher will automatically be applied to your purchase when it is due. Free car wash vouchers cannot be held or stored up for future use, sold or converted into cash – they will be used at the time it is applied.
Car wash stamps cannot be transferred between Rewards Cards or from previous Cards.
If your fuel card permits the purchase of car washes, then you can participate in the promotion. However, you must not pay for fuel at the same time as bp Connect car washes if you want to earn Ultra Clean car wash member benefits.
The Ultra Clean car wash member benefits cannot be used in conjunction with other special car wash promotion (for example a bp staff or Uber offer)
Details of your car wash stamp status can be checked in one of two ways:
This promotion and your Rewards Card can only be used at bp’s in New Zealand.
BP reserves the right to vary, suspend, modify, or terminate these Terms at any time without prior notice. Any changes to these Terms will be posted on www.bp.co.nz
All personal information provided or collected by us in connection with the Ultra Clean car wash member promotion will be collected, stored and used in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp's Privacy Statement. By continuing to use the offer you consent to the collection, use, disclosure and storage of your personal information in accordance with bp's Privacy Statement.
Please refer to our Privacy Statement for details of your rights to access and request correction of any of your personal information that we hold.
Any enquiries regarding your personal information held by bp should be directed to The Marketing Manager, BP Oil New Zealand Limited, PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.
To the extent permitted by law, we will not be liable for any unauthorised use of your Rewards Card or any failure to notify you of any changes in these Terms.
Offer
|
First bp fuel scan with Everyday Rewards promotion
-February to March 2024
|
Promoter
|
BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
|
Offer Period
|
This Offer will be open from 00:00:00 NZDT on Thursday, 1 February 2024 until 23:59:59 NZDT on Sunday, 17 March 2024 (Offer Period).
|
Who can participate?
|
Participation in this Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period:
(Eligible Participants).
|
Who can’t participate?
|
Participation in this Offer is not open to a person who is not an Eligible Participant.
|
Participating Stores
|
bp stores in New Zealand, excluding bp truck stops.
|
Eligible Products
|
Any premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel) regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), or Automotive LPG, excluding AdBlue (Eligible Fuel).
|
Redeeming this Offer
|
To redeem this Offer, during the Offer Period:
|
Reward
|
If you validly redeem this Offer in the Offer Period, you will receive a 20 cents per litre discount off the pump price of Eligible Fuel on your first Qualifying Purchase.
|
Reward Conditions and Limits
|
To the extent of any inconsistency between these Terms and Conditions and the related terms and conditions listed above, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.
|Offer
|Link Everyday Rewards to BPme promotion – February to July 2024
|Promoter
|BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873. Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
|Offer Period
|This Offer will be open from 00:00:00 NZDT on Thursday, 1 February 2024 until 23:59:59 NZST on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 or such other date as bp publishes on bp.co.nz/everydayrewards (Offer Period).
|Who can participate?
|
Participation in this Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period:
(Eligible Participants).
|Who can’t participate?
|
Participation in this Offer is not open to:
|
Redeeming this Offer
|
To redeem this Offer, during the Offer Period:
|Reward
|If you validly redeem this Offer, you will receive 250 bonus Everyday Rewards bonus points in your Everyday Rewards account.
|Reward Conditions and Limits
|
You may only redeem this Offer once. Everyday Rewards points are subject to the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (EDR Ts&Cs).
It may take up to 24 hours for the bonus points to appear on your Everyday Rewards balance.
|Offer
|
Temporary Everyday bp Fuel Discount In-Store [Flyer]
– February to April 2024.
|Promoter
|BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
|Offer Period
|
This Offer will be open from 00:00:00 NZDT on Thursday, 1 February 2024 until 23:59:59 NZST on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 or such earlier date as Flyers may cease to be available in Participating Stores (Offer Period).
Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Offer Period.
|Who can participate?
|
Participation in this Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period:
is aged 18 years or over; and
is a resident of New Zealand,
(Eligible Participants).
|Participating Stores
|bp stores in New Zealand, excluding bp truck stops.
|Eligible Products
|Any premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel), regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), or Automotive LPG, excluding AdBlue (Eligible Fuel).
|Redeeming this Offer
|
To redeem this Offer, during the Offer Period:
purchase any Eligible Product at any Participating Store (Qualifying Purchase); and
collect a Temporary Everyday bp Fuel Discount flyer (Flyer) from the Participating Store (while stocks last); and scan your Flyer at the time of payment.
|
Reward
|
If you validly redeem this Offer, you will automatically receive bp’s “base” Everyday Rewards fuel discount of 6 cents per litre off the standard purchase price of Eligible Fuel on your Qualifying Purchase. From time to time, the fuel discount may be greater than 6 cents per litre, in which case you will receive the greater discount instead, if you meet the relevant offer’s conditions.
|
Reward Conditions and Limits
|
This Offer will only apply to the first 50 litres, or less, of Eligible Fuel you purchase in a single transaction (Limit) however you may use the same Flyer in multiple transactions on separate days during the Offer Period. You will not receive any Reward under this Offer on any purchase of Eligible Fuel exceeding this Limit.
All AdBlue purchases will be priced in accordance with standard bp pricing offers.
This Offer will not apply if you pay at an unmanned self-service terminal or self-checkout.
You cannot combine this Offer with other fuel discount offers, including the Everyday Rewards bp cents per litre discount offer, to receive a larger discount on the same Qualifying Purchase.
You will not be entitled to any Everyday Rewards points, stamps or other fuel discount offers when you redeem this Offer.
You can only use one Flyer per Qualifying Purchase. This Offer cannot be redeemed in conjunction with fuel cards.
You cannot use the Flyer in conjunction with an Everyday Rewards card.
The number of Flyers is limited. Participating Stores may run out of Flyers before the end of the Offer Period.
|Offer
|
Temporary everyday bp fuel discount with BPme [Grace Period]
offer – February to April 2024.
|
Promoter
|BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
|Offer Period
|
This Offer will be open from 00:00:00 NZDT on Thursday, 1 February 2024 until 23:59:59 NZST on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 or such other date as bp publishes on bp.co.nz/everydayrewards (Offer Period).
Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Offer Period.
|
Who can participate?
|
Participation in this Offer is open to any person who added an AA Smartfuel card to their BPme account prior to 1 February 2024 and during the Offer Period
is aged 18 years or over; and
is a resident of New Zealand; and
holds a BPme account (see https://www.bpme.co.nz/ for details),
(Eligible Participants).
|
Who can’t participate?
|Participation in this Offer is not open to a person who is not an Eligible Participant.
|
Participating Stores
|bp stores in New Zealand, excluding bp truck stops.
|Eligible Products
|Any premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel) or regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), excluding Automotive LPG and AdBlue (Eligible Fuel).
|
Redeeming this Offer
|To redeem this Offer, during the Offer Period purchase an Eligible Product at any Participating Store (Qualifying Purchase), paying via the BPme app.
|Reward
|If you validly redeem this Offer, you will automatically receive bp’s “base” Everyday Rewards fuel discount of 6 cents per litre off the standard purchase price of Eligible Fuel on your Qualifying Purchase. From time to time, the fuel discount may be greater than 6 cents per litre, in which case you will receive the greater discount, if you meet the relevant offer’s conditions.
|Reward Conditions and Limits
|
This Offer will only apply to the first 50 litres, or less, of Eligible Fuel you purchase in a single transaction during the Offer Period (Limit).
If you have linked your Everyday Rewards account to your BPme app prior to starting the transaction you will receive the better, Everyday Rewards offer instead of redeeming this Offer upon payment.
You will not receive any Reward under this Offer on any purchase of Eligible Fuel exceeding this Limit.
All Autogas and AdBlue purchases will be priced in accordance with standard bp pricing offers.
This Offer will not apply if you pay at an in-store point of sale, at an unmanned self-service terminal or at a self-checkout.
You will not be entitled to Everyday Rewards points, vouchers, other fuel discounts, stamps or any other Everyday Rewards member offers when you redeem this Offer.
You cannot combine this Offer with other fuel discount or BPme offers, including the Everyday Rewards bp cents per litre discount offer, to receive a larger discount on the same Qualifying Purchase.
This Offer cannot be redeemed in conjunction with fuel cards.
If you link your Everyday Rewards account to your BPme account, you will no longer be eligible for this Offer. However, you may be eligible for a higher fuel discount on purchases of Eligible Fuel. See the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (EDR Ts&Cs) for details.