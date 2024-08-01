|Promoter
|BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of 105 Carlton Gore Road, Newmarket 1050 Auckland New Zealand.
|Promotion
|The Promotion is called Instagram account/activity setup on Instagram and managed by Promoter. The account that is directly related to this promotion is: https://www.instagram.com/wildbeancafe_nz/
|Who can enter?
|Entry is only open to New Zealand residents who are aged 18 or over.
|Who can’t enter?
|
Directors, officers, management and employees (and their immediate families) of:
|Where will the promotion run
|The promotion will run on Instagram only. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.
|Promotion Period
|The Promotion begins at 12:00:00am (NZST) on 01/08/2024 and ends at 11:59:59 (NZST) on 31/08/2024.
|Entry Method
|During the Promotion Period, to enter, entrants must visit and follow the Promoter’s Instagram account, @wildbeancafe_nz.
|How many winners will there be and how will they be chosen?
|
There will be 31 winners determined in respect of this competition – 1 winner per day during the Promotion Period.
There will be a total of 31 draws conducted – equal to 1 draw for every day during the Promotion Period.
The draw for each day will be conducted at the end of the Promotion on 05/09/2024 at 2pm (NZST) at Pilgrim Communications, Suite 51A 23 Norton Street, Leichhardt, NSW 2040 (Pilgrim).
The first valid entry drawn randomly in each draw from the entries received for the relevant day (up to 11:59:59 (NZST) on each day) will win a prize.
The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries in a draw and record them in order, in case a winning entry/entrant is deemed invalid or a prize is unclaimed (Reserve Entrants).
If, on the date of the draw, no entries have been received for a particular day, the prize will carry over to the draw for the next day on which the Promoter has received enough entries to award some or all of the prizes.
|Prize Details
|
There are 31 prizes available. Each prize consists of a bp gift card valued at NZD $25.
Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the bp gift card are not included. Redemption of the bp gift card is subject to the terms and conditions associated with the bp gift card located at gift-cards-terms-conditions.pdf (bp.com)
|Total Prize Pool
|The total prize pool is NZD $775.
|Entry Limits
|You can only enter once.
|Winner Notification and Publication
|
Winners will be notified in writing via direct message on Instagram by the Promoter within 7 working days of the prize draw.
You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter - not to Instagram.
|Prize Claim Date and Time
|
Prize claim date: By 5pm (NZST) on 1/10/2024.
If a prize has not been accepted or claimed by the prize claim date above or if, after making all reasonable attempts, the Promoter can't contact a winner (or a winner does not contact the Promoter) by the prize claim date above, the relevant entry/ies will be discarded and the Promoter will re-award the relevant prize/s to Reserve Entrant/s and/or carry out an unclaimed prize draw at the date, time and place stated above to randomly distribute the prize/s amongst valid entrants who (if possible) have not already won an unclaimed prize. Any such winner/s will be informed in writing via direct message on Instagram within 7 days of determination.
If any prize remains un-won at the end of this promotion, or if a prize winner cannot be found, that information will be published on the Website on 15/10/2024
|Collection and use of your personal information
|
If you are a winner, the Promoter may ask you to take part in publicity, photography and other promotional activity as the Promoter reasonably requires, without any compensation. You consent to the Promoter using your name and image in any promotional or advertising activity.
The Promoter collects personal information about you in order to conduct and manage the promotion and, where the individual elects to opt in to receive marketing materials from the Promoter, the Promoter may also use that information for the Promoter’s promotional, research and/or marketing purposes. If the personal information requested is not provided, you may not be able to participate.
Where the Promoter holds personal information about you that it has collected from different sources, the Promoter may combine this personal information into a single record or collection of linked records.
The Promoter’s Privacy Policy (available at https://www.bp.com/en_nz/new-zealand/home/privacy-statement.html) states:
Additional uses: In addition to the uses outlined in the Privacy Policy, the Promoter may share collected personal information with the Promoter’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners for the purpose of conducting and managing the Offer.
Overseas disclosures: Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as Australia, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India where your personal information may not be protected in a way that, overall, provides comparable safeguards to New Zealand privacy laws.
By entering and providing personal information, an individual consents to the use of their personal information in this manner.