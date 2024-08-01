If, on the date of the draw, no entries have been received for a particular day, the prize will carry over to the draw for the next day on which the Promoter has received enough entries to award some or all of the prizes.

The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries in a draw and record them in order, in case a winning entry/entrant is deemed invalid or a prize is unclaimed (Reserve Entrants).

The first valid entry drawn randomly in each draw from the entries received for the relevant day (up to 11:59:59 (NZST) on each day) will win a prize.

The draw for each day will be conducted at the end of the Promotion on 05/09/2024 at 2pm (NZST) at Pilgrim Communications, Suite 51A 23 Norton Street, Leichhardt, NSW 2040 (Pilgrim) .

There will be a total of 31 draws conducted – equal to 1 draw for every day during the Promotion Period.

There will be 31 winners determined in respect of this competition – 1 winner per day during the Promotion Period.

Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the bp gift card are not included. Redemption of the bp gift card is subject to the terms and conditions associated with the bp gift card located at gift-cards-terms-conditions.pdf (bp.com)

There are 31 prizes available. Each prize consists of a bp gift card valued at NZD $25.

You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter - not to Instagram.

Winners will be notified in writing via direct message on Instagram by the Promoter within 7 working days of the prize draw.

If any prize remains un-won at the end of this promotion, or if a prize winner cannot be found, that information will be published on the Website on 15/10/2024

If a prize has not been accepted or claimed by the prize claim date above or if, after making all reasonable attempts, the Promoter can't contact a winner (or a winner does not contact the Promoter) by the prize claim date above, the relevant entry/ies will be discarded and the Promoter will re-award the relevant prize/s to Reserve Entrant/s and/or carry out an unclaimed prize draw at the date, time and place stated above to randomly distribute the prize/s amongst valid entrants who (if possible) have not already won an unclaimed prize. Any such winner/s will be informed in writing via direct message on Instagram within 7 days of determination.

Unclaimed prize determination : 12pm (NZST) on 2/10/2024 at the same location as the original draws.

Collection and use of your personal information