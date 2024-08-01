Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Promotions and rewards
  4. Everyday Giveaway

wildbean cafe Instagram Giveaway

Promoter BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of 105 Carlton Gore Road, Newmarket 1050 Auckland New Zealand.
Promotion The Promotion is called Instagram account/activity setup on Instagram and managed by Promoter. The account that is directly related to this promotion is: https://www.instagram.com/wildbeancafe_nz/
Who can enter? Entry is only open to New Zealand residents who are aged 18 or over.
Who can’t enter?

Directors, officers, management and employees (and their immediate families) of:

  • the Promoter; 
  • any companies or Commonwealth, local gov't agencies and/or entities where the rules or guidelines applicable to such company or agency prohibit receipt of a prize; and 
  • the agencies, companies or participating premises associated with this promotion.
Where will the promotion run The promotion will run on Instagram only. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram.
Promotion Period The Promotion begins at 12:00:00am (NZST) on 01/08/2024 and ends at 11:59:59 (NZST) on 31/08/2024.
Entry Method During the Promotion Period, to enter, entrants must visit and follow the Promoter’s Instagram account, @wildbeancafe_nz.
How many winners will there be and how will they be chosen?

There will be 31 winners determined in respect of this competition – 1 winner per day during the Promotion Period.  

 

There will be a total of 31 draws conducted – equal to 1 draw for every day during the Promotion Period.  

 

The draw for each day will be conducted at the end of the Promotion on 05/09/2024 at 2pm (NZST) at Pilgrim Communications, Suite 51A 23 Norton Street, Leichhardt, NSW 2040 (Pilgrim).

 

The first valid entry drawn randomly in each draw from the entries received for the relevant day (up to 11:59:59 (NZST) on each day) will win a prize. 

 

The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries in a draw and record them in order, in case a winning entry/entrant is deemed invalid or a prize is unclaimed (Reserve Entrants). 

 

If, on the date of the draw, no entries have been received for a particular day, the prize will carry over to the draw for the next day on which the Promoter has received enough entries to award some or all of the prizes.
Prize Details

There are 31 prizes available. Each prize consists of a bp gift card valued at NZD $25.

 

Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the bp gift card are not included. Redemption of the bp gift card is subject to the terms and conditions associated with the bp gift card located at gift-cards-terms-conditions.pdf (bp.com)
Total Prize Pool The total prize pool is NZD $775.
Entry Limits You can only enter once.
Winner Notification and Publication

Winners will be notified in writing via direct message on Instagram by the Promoter within 7 working days of the prize draw.

 

You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter - not to Instagram. 
Prize Claim Date and Time

Prize claim date: By 5pm (NZST) on 1/10/2024.


Unclaimed prize determination: 12pm (NZST) on 2/10/2024 at the same location as the original draws.

 

If a prize has not been accepted or claimed by the prize claim date above or if, after making all reasonable attempts, the Promoter can't contact a winner (or a winner does not contact the Promoter) by the prize claim date above, the relevant entry/ies will be discarded and the Promoter will re-award the relevant prize/s to Reserve Entrant/s and/or carry out an unclaimed prize draw at the date, time and place stated above to randomly distribute the prize/s  amongst valid entrants who (if possible) have not already won an unclaimed prize. Any such winner/s will be informed in writing via direct message on Instagram within 7 days of determination.

 

If any prize remains un-won at the end of this promotion, or if a prize winner cannot be found, that information will be published on the Website on 15/10/2024
Collection and use of your personal information

If you are a winner, the Promoter may ask you to take part in publicity, photography and other promotional activity as the Promoter reasonably requires, without any compensation.  You consent to the Promoter using your name and image in any promotional or advertising activity.

 

The Promoter collects personal information about you in order to conduct and manage the promotion and, where the individual elects to opt in to receive marketing materials from the Promoter, the Promoter may also use that information for the Promoter’s promotional, research and/or marketing purposes. If the personal information requested is not provided, you may not be able to participate. 

 

Where the Promoter holds personal information about you that it has collected from different sources, the Promoter may combine this personal information into a single record or collection of linked records. 

 

The Promoter’s Privacy Policy (available at https://www.bp.com/en_nz/new-zealand/home/privacy-statement.html) states:

  • how an individual can seek access to the personal information the Promoter holds and seek the correction of such information; and
  • how an individual can complain about a breach of privacy and how the Promoter will deal with such a complaint.

Additional uses: In addition to the uses outlined in the Privacy Policy, the Promoter may share collected personal information with the Promoter’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners for the purpose of conducting and managing the Offer.

 

Overseas disclosures: Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as Australia, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India where your personal information may not be protected in a way that, overall, provides comparable safeguards to New Zealand privacy laws. 

   

By entering and providing personal information, an individual consents to the use of their personal information in this manner.  
  • These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information about prizes and how to enter forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By entering, you accept these Terms and Conditions.
  • Your entry must be received during the Promotion Period and will be deemed to be received only when received by the Promoter. The Promoter is not liable for any problems with communications networks outside its reasonable control. You are responsible for your own costs associated with entering. If you enter using automatically generated entries or multiple phone numbers/email addresses/addresses/aliases, you may be disqualified. 
  • Where entry is via Instagram, you must follow the relevant Instagram Social Media Account up until the determination of the winner/s in order to be eligible to receive a prize.
  • Prizes and all elements of prizes must be taken as specified, as and when offered and cannot be altered or changed in any way by you or will be forfeited, and if forfeited, the Promoter will not be liable. If you forfeit the prize or any element of the prize for whatever reason, you will not be given cash or any alternative prize as a substitute. Prize/s are subject to any additional terms and conditions imposed by the relevant supplier or the Promoter, including validity period.
  • You are responsible for all other unspecified costs related to the prize, including costs associated with ongoing use of the prize, etc.
  • The Promoter is not responsible for any dispute between you and any person with whom you choose to, or choose not to, share a prize.
  • Any material failure by you to comply with the conditions imposed by the prize supplier(s) may result in the prize being cancelled or withdrawn without liability for the Promoter or the prize supplier(s).
  • If you or your entry are deemed by the Promoter to breach these Terms and Conditions materially your entry (or at the Promoter's discretion, all of your entries) may be discarded. The Promoter may, at any time, require you to produce documentation to establish to the Promoter's reasonable satisfaction the validity of your entries and/or verifying your identity (including documentation establishing your identity, age, place of residence and place of employment). Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not waive those rights.
  • You must not:
    • tamper with the entry process (including but not limited to manipulating the system via bots, script use, or any other means to circumvent the entry process);
    • engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the promotion;
    • act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner;
    • do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of the Promoter or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this promotion;
    • breach any law; or
    • behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate.
  • The Promoter is not liable for entries, prize claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside the Promoter's reasonable control.
  • If any dispute arises between you and the Promoter concerning the conduct of this promotion or claiming a prize, the Promoter will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, the Promoter’s decision in connection with all aspects of this promotion is final.
  • Prizes cannot be transferred or exchanged nor redeemed for cash. Without limiting any other term of these Terms and Conditions, all prizes (and elements of prizes) must be taken as and when specified or will be forfeited with no replacement. The prize values are correct as at the date of preparing these Terms and Conditions and include any applicable GST. The Promoter is not responsible for any change in prize value. You agree that if a prize (or element of a prize) is unavailable for any reason the Promoter may provide another item of equal or higher value.
  • If this promotion cannot run as planned for any reason beyond the Promoter's control (for example due to software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, government directives, a pandemic, public health orders and the like), the Promoter may end, change, suspend or cancel the promotion or disqualify affected entries/entrants, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities.
  • The Promoter is not responsible for any tax implications arising from you winning a prize. You should seek independent financial advice. If for GST purposes this promotion results in any supply being made for non-monetary consideration, you must follow New Zealand Inland Revenue’s stated view that where the parties are at arm’s length, goods and services exchanged are of equal GST inclusive market values.
  • These Terms and Conditions and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with New Zealand law.  Disputes arising out of or in connection with either the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the New Zealand courts.
  • You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 and the Fair Trading Act 1986 (Non-Excludable Guarantees) which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this Promotion and cannot be excluded or restricted.  Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights. See www.consumerprotection.govt.nz for more information about those rights.
  • Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law), including liability under the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) the agencies and companies associated with this promotion excludes all liability (including in negligence) for any personal injury, illness or death, or any loss, expense or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Promotion including without limitation:
    • any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control);
    • any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference;
    • any entry that is late, lost, altered, damaged, or misdirected due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter;
    • any tax liability incurred by a participant; and
    • use of the prize, or participation in the promotion by any person.
  • Without limiting the previous paragraph, the Promoter and the agencies and companies associated with this promotion are not liable for any loss of, damage to or delay in delivery of the bp gift card(s), or for any damage that occurs to the bp gift card(s) (where relevant).  Unless otherwise specified, the bp gift card(s) will only be delivered to addresses in New Zealand.
    This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and X. You provide your information to the Promoter and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability.
  • Any enquires regarding this promotion should be directed to: The Marketing Manager, BP Oil New Zealand Limited, 105 Carlton Gore Road, Auckland.