bp Connect Karaka open for business

bp Connect Karaka has opened its doors on State Highway 22, bringing local customers bp’s quality fuels, convenience store and wildbean cafe.

Connecting with State Highway 1, the site will serve the growing local community in the Paerata Rise development and adds to bp’s network of over 200 service stations across New Zealand.

Lisa Archbold, bp vice president mobility & convenience, Australia and New Zealand, said bp Connect Karaka brings wider benefits in addition to making getting from A to B a better experience.

“As the Karaka community grows, we want to provide locals with a convenient place to re-fuel, grab a snack and pick up a barista-made coffee. “Re-developed from the ground up, we’ve designed this site with our customers in mind. We know they are looking for convenience above all else, and our wildbean cafe will offer them easy access to great food and barista coffee on their journeys.”

Customers will also have access to the BPme app for seamless transactions and bp’s loyalty program, Everyday Rewards, enabling them to earn points on purchases in store and at the pump.

bp Connect Karaka will be a key stopping point for customers in the nearby expanding suburbs of Drury, Glenbrook and Pukekohe, and for drivers travelling between State Highways 1 and 22.