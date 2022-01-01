Call 0800 800 027 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) or check out these videos or guides.
Introduction to bp Fuelcard Online
Run reports
Managing recurring reports
Order and update a Fuelcard
Fuelcards in bulk
Find and export transactions
We are always looking for ways to improve our bp Fuelcard service to you. If something has gone wrong, we want to know. Please send an email to customerenquiries@se1.bp.com and tell us what has happened and how we can resolve matters. If you have any documents or correspondence that will help us understand your complaint, please attach them to the email. When we receive your complaint, we will:
Alternatively you can call us on 0800 800 027.
If we cannot agree on how to resolve the complaint, you can contact Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL). FSCL are an independent, not-for-profit, external dispute resolution scheme approved by the Minister of Consumer Affairs. FSCL’s service does not cost you anything and they will help resolve the complaint.
You can contact FSCL by calling 0800 347 257; by emailing complaints@fscl.org.nz; through FSCL’s website: www.fscl.org.nz; or by writing to: FSCL PO Box 5967 WELLINGTON 6011.
With the bp Fuelcard you can pump, swipe and save! We have over 200 service stations and over 58 truckstops, a large network of port and inland terminals, and a large shareholding in the refinery and specialist coastal ship company. With unwavering focus on providing the highest quality products and services, we are committed to meet the energy needs of your business.
With bp Fuelcard you can enjoy the following benefits, resting assured you are doing business the clever way!
You'll need to have the following information handy:
To order a bp Fuelcard, visit bp Fuelcard Online.
Please allow three to five business days for your card to be delivered.
For more information, please read How to order and update a bp Fuelcard user guide.
If you wish to apply purchase restrictions on products and services that can be purchased using the bp Fuelcard, set a transaction purchase limit or allocate the times that purchases are only allowed to happen, then follow these simple steps:
Should you change either the driver name or vehicle description, this card will have to be re-issued. Purchase restrictions, as well as other card details, are encoded onto the magnetic strip on the back of the card. Any
changes made to the card purchase restriction fields will result in the card being reissued.
bp Fuelcard customers are unable to change their PIN at our service stations but can be changed by visiting bp Fuelcard Online and following the prompts below. Alternatively, call customer support between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday on 0800 800 027 or see the how-to guides for more information.
If you choose to change your PIN online or over the phone with customer support, after the change has been effective, a new card will be re-issued (if the customer is authorized on the account).
If you have entered your PIN incorrectly after three attempts, you will be suspended from using the card for three to four hours.
If your bp Fuelcard has been lost or stolen, you must notify bp immediately. The easiest way to do this is to log into bp Fuelcard Online and change the card status to "Lost" or "Stolen".
Please note: Changes to a card’s status will come into effect immediately, meaning that use of that card labelled as lost or stolen will be declined.
Alternatively, call customer support between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday on 0800 800 027 or read the how-to guides.
To cancel your bp Fuelcard, visit bp Fuelcard Online and change the card status to “Deleted”. Please note that any changes will come into effect immediately.
Yes! You can enjoy all the benefits of BPMe, including paying from your vehicle and pre-ordering coffee by linking your bp Fuelcard to your BPMeapp. To do this:
Please note, you can only have one bp Fuelcard loaded onto your BPMe app. Additionally, bp Fuelcard cannot be used in conjunction with any reward cards.
Purchases made on the BPMe app using a bp Fuelcard are subject to the same restrictions as your plastic card. If your purchase isn’t working, it may be because of:
You can change your password or request a new logon via the home page of bp Fuelcard Online. Please note, you are unable to change your username via bp Fuelcard Online.
To update your password:
To request a new logon:
You are currently unable to change your username within bp Fuelcard Online. Most usernames are:
For example, if your name was John Smith and the last two digits of your customer number were 57 your username should be: josmit57
For more assistance, please call customer service between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday on 0800 800 027.
To help you be in the driver’s seat of your business, you can quickly produce reports that will provide insights into your fleet. To use this free tool on bp Fuelcard Online, please read how to run a bp Fuelcard online report and how to manage recurring bp Fuelcard online reports.
When running a report, an "About This Report" panel will provide an explanation of the selected report to help you choose the correct one for your needs.
If you have access to bp Fuelcard Online, you can ask your question in the virtual assistant chat box for fast, real time responses. You can also read in-depth how-to guides on various common uses of bp Fuelcard Online.
Alternatively, call customer service between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday on 0800 800 027.