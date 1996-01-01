Site traffic information and cookies

Awards

bp Fuelcard

Apply online for a BP Fuelcard

Join New Zealand’s most satisfied small business customers. BP Fuelcard is proud to be awarded Canstar Blue’s most satisfied customers for small business fuel cards in 2024.

Learn More

bp's award winning fuel card

5 star icon

Fuelling five-star customer satisfaction

 

Our BP Fuelcard is now home to Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers, with five-star ratings across nearly every category. Making bp number one choice at the pump for small business owners.

social fuel icon

Giving small business big value
 

Customers rated us 5/5 for our fuel discounts. Our fuel card customers save 9 cents per litre off the pump price of diesel and unleaded fuel.

canstar social icon

Everywhere you are

 

Scoring 5/5 for the network of sites at which our card can be used. BP Fuelcard is accepted at over 350 conveniently located sites, including bp, GAS and RD Petroleum

canstar social icon

Online, in your time

 

With a 5/5 rating for account management, small business customers have 24/7 control of their account via BP Fuelcard Online. Adjust purchase limits, create custom reporting, manage security and more.