Facts about fuel pricing

The difference between crude oil and refined oil products



Crude oil and refined oil products are traded on international markets in US dollars. These markets are influenced by a number of factors including global supply and demand and manufacturing capability.

Refineries purchase crude oil on the international market to make it into refined oil products such as petrol and diesel. Refined oil products are also traded on the international market and have their own pricing. The international refined price for petrol and diesel is typically higher than crude oil, which reflects the additional cost of converting the unrefined product into the refined product that you can use in your vehicle.

bp prices its products based on refined product prices. Although the cost of crude oil is a factor in the cost of refined petrol or diesel, they are not intrinsically linked. The market prices of crude oil and refined product can each be influenced by different factors, therefore international refined fuel commodity prices may not move in line with crude oil.

Exchange rates and shipping



Exchange rate fluctuations are a significant factor, often overlooked, when comparing NZ pump prices with international barrel prices. Refined product prices (and crude product prices) are set in US dollars so any drop in refined petrol prices can be quickly offset by declines in the NZ dollar.

The cost of shipping also has an effect on the price of fuel at the pump because bp imports and ships product to the port network around New Zealand.

Fuel taxes and levies



A significant component of the price you see at the pump is taxes, duties and levies. These are set by the New Zealand Government.

Visit the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website for more information on fuel taxes, including excise duty, ACC levy, GST and the differences between petrol and diesel.

