It focuses on three key areas where we believe we can make the most difference: get to net zero, improve people’s lives and care for our planet. Each of these focus area incudes prioritised themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
We are embedding the frame into our DNA, actively driving it through our operating model, governance and culture. We’ve set aims for each of our focus areas which will keep us accountable and help us work toward being a very different company by 2030 – and net zero by 2050.
In Australia, we are focusing our efforts where we can have the most impact for our business and stakeholders.
Castrol’s PATH360 strategy aims to help deliver a more sustainable future. The strategy, which sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives demonstrates Castrol is committed to significantly increasing its carbon neutral customer offers while continuing to work to help commercial customers save energy, waste and water.
Castrol’s PATH360 contributes towards bp’s recently launched Sustainability Frame.
This partnership is helping us to deliver Aim 19 unlocking circularity of our sustainability frame.
Our partnership with Supply Nation ensures bp procurement practices deliver opportunities for Indigenous businesses to thrive and includes our sponsorship of Supply Nation’s Register Supplier of the Year.
Supplier diversity is part of our Reconciliation Action Plan, where we outline our commitment to increasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander suppliers within our value chain. We support Indigenous participation across our sphere of influence, fostering greater cultural awareness across our stakeholders, increasing our Indigenous workforce directly and within our supply chain and fostering Indigenous Talent.
We are committed to raising the bar and by 2023-24 we are committed to spending a minimum of three per cent of our addressable spend with Indigenous businesses.
This partnership is helping us to deliver Aim 14 greater equity of our sustainability frame.
bp has become a founding partner in the Global Business Collaboration for Better Workplace Mental Health. This is the first global business-led
initiative of its kind designed to advocate for, and accelerate, positive
change for mental health in the workplace.
Poor workplace mental health has a significant impact on employee productivity, attraction and retention.
We will collaborate with other founding partners, academics and not for profits to share good practice, data, resources and insights. These will help support business leaders to deliver on a Pledge to make mental health a priority in every region in which they operate and advance progress on workplace mental health.
This partnership is helping us to deliver Aim 15 – enhancing wellbeing – and Aim 14 – greater equity – of our sustainability frame.