Sustainability Frame

It focuses on three key areas where we believe we can make the most difference: get to net zero, improve people’s lives and care for our planet. Each of these focus area incudes prioritised themes linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

We are embedding the frame into our DNA, actively driving it through our operating model, governance and culture. We’ve set aims for each of our focus areas which will keep us accountable and help us work toward being a very different company by 2030 – and net zero by 2050.

In Australia, we are focusing our efforts where we can have the most impact for our business and stakeholders.

