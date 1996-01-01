Caring for our planet

The continued decline in biodiversity, the degradation of our environment and the increasing scarcity of clean water pose serious risks to our wellbeing, as well as the diversity of species that inhabit our planet.
These changes can also reduce the ability of ecosystems to take carbon out of the atmosphere, making it harder to tackle climate change.
We have set five aims to help care for our planet. They cover enhancing biodiversity, water management, nature-based solutions including those that reduce or remove carbon emissions, circularity and sustainable purchasing.
Our aim 16 is making a positive impact through our actions to restore, maintain and enhance biodiversity where we work.
We will do this by putting our biodiversity position into action. In doing so, we expect that from 2022 all new bp projects in scope will have plans in place aiming to achieve net positive impact (NPI), with a target to deliver 90% of actions within five years of project approval. We also aim to enhance biodiversity at our major operating sites and support biodiversity restoration and sustainable use of natural resource projects in the countries where we have current or growing investments.
We will also continue to work with others, including our joint ventures, to influence and promote collective action on biodiversity.
Our aim 17 is becoming water positive by 2035.
We aim to replenish more freshwater than we consume in our operations. We will do this by being more efficient in operational freshwater use and effluent management, and by collaborating with others to replenish freshwater in stressed and scarce catchment areas where we operate.
Our aim 18 is championing nature-based solutions and enabling certified natural climate solutions.
We aim to use nature-based solutions (NbS) to deliver value and contribute to our people and planet aims in our operations and through our business activities. We will also support the development of scalable markets for certified natural climate solutions that help the world reduce deforestation, get to net zero and deliver environmental and social benefits.
Our aim 19 is to unlock new sources of value through circularity.
We want to keep materials in use for longer and value them throughout their life cycle. We’ll do this by using resources responsibly and embracing circular principles in design, operations and decommissioning and aim to work with partners and our joint ventures to create opportunities.
Our aim 20 is developing a more sustainable supply chain.
We’ll work with our key suppliers to embed sustainable practices, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the circularity of what we buy.
Find out more about our approach to reporting, including our HSE charting tool, reporting standards and frameworks, materiality assessment and TCFD disclosures
Our reporting centre brings together all of our key reports, policies and performance data, including our annual report and ESG datasheet