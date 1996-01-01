Caring for our planet

Aim 16: enhancing biodiversity

Our aim 16 is making a positive impact through our actions to restore, maintain and enhance biodiversity where we work.



We will do this by putting our biodiversity position into action. In doing so, we expect that from 2022 all new bp projects in scope will have plans in place aiming to achieve net positive impact (NPI), with a target to deliver 90% of actions within five years of project approval. We also aim to enhance biodiversity at our major operating sites and support biodiversity restoration and sustainable use of natural resource projects in the countries where we have current or growing investments.



We will also continue to work with others, including our joint ventures, to influence and promote collective action on biodiversity.

