Our biodiversity position provides additional information on each of these points.

We review bp activities in or near protected areas each year and report on the number and overlap of our major operating sites in or near to protected or key biodiversity areas. We also engage with others to make sure we keep up to speed with best practice.

Working with others

We are working to establish partnerships with global conservation organizations to support the delivery of these activities and will continue to work with others to promote the need for action on biodiversity.



We will continue to work with governments, industry associations, and businesses including our suppliers and our joint ventures. Our engagement with others includes: