Our biodiversity position

Our biodiversity position builds on robust practices already in place to manage biodiversity across bp projects. It sets out the actions we are taking to restore, maintain and enhance nature
Sustainability Report 2023 pdf / 11.4 MB
ESG datasheet 2023 pdf / 507.8 KB

Our biodiversity position states:

  • We commit not to operate any new oil and gas exploration or production activities inside the boundary of officially inscribed UNESCO World Heritage sites; and inside the boundary of Strict Nature Reserves (International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN category Ia) or Wilderness Areas (IUCN category Ib)) as listed on 1 January 2020.
  • We will aim to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity in our new projects.
  • We will aim to enhance biodiversity around our existing major operating sites.
  • We will support biodiversity restoration and the sustainable use of natural resources.

Our biodiversity position provides additional information on each of these points.

Our biodiversity position pdf / 93 KB

Protected areas

We review bp activities in or near protected areas each year and report on the number and overlap of our major operating sites in or near to protected or key biodiversity areas. We also engage with others to make sure we keep up to speed with best practice.

Protected areas 2023 pdf / 151.9 KB

Working with others

We are working to establish partnerships with global conservation organizations to support the delivery of these activities and will continue to work with others to promote the need for action on biodiversity.


We will continue to work with governments, industry associations, and businesses including our suppliers and our joint ventures. Our engagement with others includes:

  • membership of the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures Forum – we have reviewed its framework and provided feedback. We have also used the framework to feed into our work to prepare for future nature-related disclosure requirements
  • support for Ipieca’s Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services Working Group and the UNEP-WCMC Proteus Partnership
  • sponsorship of the UK Business & Biodiversity Forum, which together with the International Chamber of Commerce UK and the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment, supports businesses in integrating biodiversity into their activities
  • engagement with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s Nature Positive working group.

