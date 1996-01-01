Getting to net zero

In February 2020 we set out our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. This ambition is supported by 10 aims: five to help us become a net zero company, and five to help the world meet net zero.
We believe that our net zero ambition and aims, taken together, set out a path for bp that is consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.
In February 2022, we provided an update on our progress against our three strategic focus areas: resilient hydrocarbons, convenience and mobility and low carbon energy. This progress, combined with our confidence in the business opportunities of the energy transition, has enabled us to accelerate two of our net zero aims.
The world needs a rapid transition to net zero. To meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement we believe society must take decisive and collective action. We believe companies that have begun a process of transformation to net zero, as bp has, will be critical in delivering the opportunities presented by the energy transition and achieving these goals.
