Data and how we report

We carry out regular materiality research to help focus our sustainability reporting. We refer to different frameworks and reporting standards to guide our ‎approach
Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
Sustainability report ‎2021 –‎ quick read
ESG datasheet pdf / 538.4 KB
HSE charting tool

ESG datasheet and HSE charting tool

We provide performance data online through our environment, social and governance (ESG) datasheet, aiming to deliver information that ‎is representative of bp’s sustainability performance. We want this information to provide useful ‎context in understanding bp’s progress on its sustainability journey.


The ESG datasheet is complemented by our health, safety and environment charting tool (HSE) charting tool, representing this information in an ‎accessible way.

Download the ESG datasheet PDF pdf / 538.4 KB
Download the ESG datasheet XLSX xlsx / 138.1 KB
HSE charting tool

Reporting standards and frameworks

TCFD
We support the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which was established by the Financial Stability Board with the aim of improving the reporting of climate-related risks and opportunities
TCFD
GRI
We report in line with the core option of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, including the GRI tax standard.
GRI reporting index pdf / 166.7 KB
SASB
We take the SASB oil and gas exploration and production standard into account when making disclosures.
SASB index pdf / 178.9 KB
UN Global Compact

We are a signatory to the UN Global Compact and continue to support the 10 principles on human ‎rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our support for the principles has been reinforced ‎this year with the adoption of our new purpose and sustainability frame. The UN Global Compact ‎continues to guide our approach and helps us to focus our efforts on shared principles.

 

We published our communication on progress in November 2021. ‎

UN Global Compact Communication on Progress pdf / 200.2 KB
WEF/IBC Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics
We support the principles of this initiative and have committed to reflect those core metrics that are most relevant and meaningful to our business.
IPIECA
We refer to the IPIECA/API/IOGP sector-specific sustainability reporting guidance for the oil and gas industry. The fourth edition was published in 2020 in conjunction with the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP).
CDP

Score: A- (December 2021).


You can download a copy of our CDP climate change 2022 questionnaire.

bp’s‎ CDP climate change questionnaire 2022 pdf / 1.2 MB
Read more about our CDP submission
CA100+ Net zero Company Benchmark

bp has been included in the annual CA100+ Net Zero Company Benchmark.


The Benchmark assesses public disclosure across 10 indicators including short/medium/long term GHG targets; strategy; capital allocation; climate policy engagement; governance; just transition; and TCFD. The results can be found here.


Since 2019 bp has responded to a resolution requisitioned by CA100+ on climate change disclosures. The latest response can be found in the bp Annual Report 2021.


We continue to engage with CA100+ – and other climate benchmarks and frameworks – to help inform our ‎approach to reporting and transparency, as well as to provide investors with information to assess bp’s performance.‎

CA100+ Net zero Company Benchmark – BP p.l.c. Company Assessment

Identifying material sustainability issues

In 2021 we worked with an external agency to refresh and update specific elements of our materiality assessment process for our sustainability reporting so that it reflects external developments relating to sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, as well as the first year of our new strategy and sustainability frame. The refresh and update process involved in-depth research to identify new and emerging ESG topics.


We identified 21 key issues that are important to bp and mapped them to the key areas of our sustainability frame.

Key material issues in 2021 pdf / 85.1 KB

Verification and assurance

Our verification methods include data reviews by reporting businesses and subject matter experts, second line functional and group reviews as well as third line reviews by internal audit.


We ask Deloitte to provide limited external assurance for several key sustainability metrics to the internationally recognized  3000 standard.


Read the Deloitte assurance statement on page 57 of the 2021 sustainability report.

 

Our basis of reporting outlines the approach and scope used for data collection, and forms the basis for assurace of sustainability performance data.

bp basis of reporting pdf / 331.3 KB

