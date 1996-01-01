Data and how we report

We provide performance data online through our environment, social and governance (ESG) datasheet, aiming to deliver information that is representative of bp’s sustainability performance. We want this information to provide useful context in understanding bp’s progress on its sustainability journey.
The ESG datasheet is complemented by our health, safety and environment charting tool (HSE) charting tool, representing this information in an accessible way.
We are a signatory to the UN Global Compact and continue to support the 10 principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our support for the principles has been reinforced this year with the adoption of our new purpose and sustainability frame. The UN Global Compact continues to guide our approach and helps us to focus our efforts on shared principles.
We published our communication on progress in November 2021.
Score: A- (December 2021).
You can download a copy of our CDP climate change 2022 questionnaire.
bp has been included in the annual CA100+ Net Zero Company Benchmark.
The Benchmark assesses public disclosure across 10 indicators including short/medium/long term GHG targets; strategy; capital allocation; climate policy engagement; governance; just transition; and TCFD. The results can be found here.
Since 2019 bp has responded to a resolution requisitioned by CA100+ on climate change disclosures. The latest response can be found in the bp Annual Report 2021.
We continue to engage with CA100+ – and other climate benchmarks and frameworks – to help inform our approach to reporting and transparency, as well as to provide investors with information to assess bp’s performance.
In 2021 we worked with an external agency to refresh and update specific elements of our materiality assessment process for our sustainability reporting so that it reflects external developments relating to sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, as well as the first year of our new strategy and sustainability frame. The refresh and update process involved in-depth research to identify new and emerging ESG topics.
We identified 21 key issues that are important to bp and mapped them to the key areas of our sustainability frame.
Our verification methods include data reviews by reporting businesses and subject matter experts, second line functional and group reviews as well as third line reviews by internal audit.
We ask Deloitte to provide limited external assurance for several key sustainability metrics to the internationally recognized 3000 standard.
Read the Deloitte assurance statement on page 57 of the 2021 sustainability report.
Our basis of reporting outlines the approach and scope used for data collection, and forms the basis for assurace of sustainability performance data.