Data and how we report

ESG datasheet and HSE charting tool

We provide performance data online through our environment, social and governance (ESG) datasheet, aiming to deliver information that ‎is representative of bp’s sustainability performance. We want this information to provide useful ‎context in understanding bp’s progress on its sustainability journey.



The ESG datasheet is complemented by our health, safety and environment charting tool (HSE) charting tool, representing this information in an ‎accessible way.