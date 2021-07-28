We submitted our CDP climate change questionnaire on 25 July 2022 – you can download a copy here, or above.
We received a score of B.
We continue to engage with CDP – and other climate benchmarks and frameworks – to help inform our approach to reporting and transparency.
CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions.
Readers are encouraged to read the full submission. For those not familiar with the CDP questionnaire format, please note that many of the questions utilise dropdown answers where respondents’ answers are limited to a closed list of options. In responding to such questions, we have tried to answer in good faith, selecting the most appropriate answer in each case and where possible provide additional clarification or context in free text where our answers are constrained by the question structure. Responses other than quantified data are intended to be illustrative rather than comprehensive or selected according to materiality; quantified data drawn from data published elsewhere by bp are subject to any qualifications or clarifications provided in those earlier publications.
Unless explicitly expressed otherwise bp’s responses to the questions in the CDP Climate Change 2022 Questionnaire (the “Responses”) relate to the year ended 31 December 2021. The Responses draw upon content from the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021, bp’s sustainability report 2021, bp’s net zero ambition report 2021 and other sources (including investor presentations available on bp.com) but do not contain sufficient information to allow as full an understanding of the results and the state of affairs of BP p.l.c. as the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021. As such no part of the Responses constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in BP p.l.c. or any other entity and must not be relied upon in any way in connection with any investment decisions.
Responses other than quantified data are intended to be illustrative rather than comprehensive or selected according to materiality. The Responses do not seek to provide a comprehensive listing of all climate-related risks bp has identified, or to present bp’s most significant climate-related risks (refer to our risk factors described on pages 76-79 of the bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 for further information). Quantified data drawn from data published elsewhere by bp are subject to any qualifications or clarifications provided there.BP p.l.c. is the parent company of the bp group of companies. BP p.l.c. and each of its subsidiaries are separate legal entities. Unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, the term “bp” and terms such as “we”, “us” and “our” are used in the Responses for convenience to refer to one or more of the members of the bp group instead of identifying a particular entity or entities.
bp is not responsible for the content of external websites. The inclusion of a link to a third-party website should not be understood as an endorsement and we do not accept any liability in connection with any such sites or links. bp does not make any representations or warranties as to the security of any information (including, without limitation, personal information) you might be requested to give to any third party in a linked to website.