You can find our disclosures against each TCFD Recommended Disclosure and the related Recommendation covering Governance , Strategy , Risk Management and Metrics & Targets in the bp Annual Report 2021 – pages 55-66.

Although this is our first year of disclosing in compliance with the listing rule, our disclosures build on previous years. In preparing them we have made several judgements, and while we are satisfied that they are consistent with the Recommendations and Recommended Disclosures, we will continue to evaluate our options for future TCFD disclosures. We took account of the range of TCFD guidance, including the TCFD implementation guidance ‘Annex: Implementing the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (June 2017)’. All of which are available from fsb-tcfd.org/publications/ .

We consider our climate-related financial disclosures to be consistent with all of the TCFD Recommendations and Recommended Disclosures and are therefore compliant with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.8.6(8).

For our 2021 climate-related financial disclosures, we are reporting in line with the FCA listing rule for premium listed companies LR 9.8.6(8), which requires us to report on a ‘comply or explain’ basis against the TCFD Recommendations and Recommended Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Testing the resilience of our strategy

In our annual report we describe how we have conducted a scenario analysis to test our view of the resilience of our strategy to different climate-related scenarios, including those classified by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) to be consistent with well below 2°C and 1.5°C outcomes.



For the purposes of the scenario analysis, the resilience of our strategy to climate-related transition risks and opportunities was considered through three lenses – our ability to continue to:

deliver shareholder value, maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in the energy transition under a range of possible transition pathways, including those that are Paris-consistent.



The scenario analysis and resilience test were designed to identify the most relevant transition risk variables for each in-scope business area, and the most extreme range in 2030 for each of those variables across all of the scenarios included in the WBCSD Catalogue as of January 2022.



Oil price was the only variable we considered to have the potential to adversely affect the resilience of our strategy in the timeframe of the analysis. We therefore conducted a quantified test of the resilience of our strategy against the most extreme downside of that range for the oil price from 2023-2030.



While the results of this analysis must be treated with caution – because each is dependent on many assumptions and methodological choices, and each has its own limitations – overall, this resilience test reinforced our confidence in the resilience of our strategy to a wide range of ways in which the energy system could evolve throughout this decade, including in scenarios consistent with limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C.



The analysis also reinforced our recognition that in a sustained very low oil price environment mitigating actions may be necessary, while highlighting that there is no clear-cut correspondence between oil price and the temperature goal with which a scenario is associated. Notably, while the lowest oil price was associated with a 1.5°C scenario, in four of the six 1.5°C scenarios we used – and in four of the six 2°C scenarios used – the oil price in 2030 was found to be higher than bp’s own oil price planning assumption for 2030.

The full details of the resilience test and scenario analysis can be found in the bp Annual Report 2021 as part of our Strategy disclosures. See the index below for page references.