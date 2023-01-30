The use of low-carbon hydrogen grows as the world transitions to a more sustainable energy system, helping to decarbonize hard-to-abate processes and activities in industry and transport.
Low-carbon hydrogen is dominated by a combination of green hydrogen, made via electrolysis using renewable power, and blue hydrogen, made from natural gas (or coal) with the associated carbon emissions captured and stored. Hydrogen trade occurs via regional pipelines or global shipping depending on the form in which the hydrogen is used.