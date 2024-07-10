Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Energy economics
  3. Energy Outlook
  4. Accelerating the energy transition

What does it take to accelerate the energy transition?

Published:
10 July 2024

The faster transition in Net Zero relative to Current Trajectory is driven by greater decarbonization in the power and industrial sectors

The two Outlook scenarios can be used to explore some of the key additional changes that might help the world’s energy system move from its current course to a faster, deeper decarbonization pathway.

The faster decarbonization of power markets in Net Zero is driven by emerging economies

The faster pace of decarbonization of global power markets in Net Zero relative to Current Trajectory largely stems from faster decarbonization of power generation in emerging economies, as more rapid growth in wind and solar power crowds out coal generation.

Industry decarbonizes more quickly in Net Zero relative to Current Trajectory, helped by lower carbon electricity and greater improvements in efficiency

The faster pace of industrial sector decarbonization in Net Zero relative to Current Trajectory is supported by several factors, including greater use of lower carbon power, various efficiency measures, and reduced methane emissions.

The greater electrification of road transport largely accounts for the faster pace of transport decarbonization in Net Zero relative to Current Trajectory

The faster transition in the transport sector in Net Zero than in Current Trajectory is driven by the greater switch away from oil into lower carbon fuels, especially electricity in road transport.

Buildings decarbonize more rapidly in Net Zero than in Current Trajectory, supported by lower carbon electricity and accelerating energy efficiency and conservation

The faster decarbonization of the buildings sector in Net Zero than in Current Trajectory is driven by several factors including the increasing use of lower carbon electricity, accelerated gains in energy efficiency and energy conservation.

Related content

Energy in focus

Get the inside story on how we’re delivering for today while transforming for the future

bp refocuses plans for new biofuels projects

bp will have the capacity to produce around 50,000 barrels a day of ethanol equivalent from sugarcane through bp Bunge Bioenergia’s 11 agro-industrial units across five Brazilian states

Helping companies to decarbonize

bp is working to help decarbonize customers in carbon intensive sectors – including heavy transport, heavy industry and consumer products – that are committed to reducing their emissions