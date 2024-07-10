What does it take to accelerate the energy transition?

The two Outlook scenarios can be used to explore some of the key additional changes that might help the world’s energy system move from its current course to a faster, deeper decarbonization pathway.
The faster pace of decarbonization of global power markets in Net Zero relative to Current Trajectory largely stems from faster decarbonization of power generation in emerging economies, as more rapid growth in wind and solar power crowds out coal generation.
The faster pace of industrial sector decarbonization in Net Zero relative to Current Trajectory is supported by several factors, including greater use of lower carbon power, various efficiency measures, and reduced methane emissions.
The faster transition in the transport sector in Net Zero than in Current Trajectory is driven by the greater switch away from oil into lower carbon fuels, especially electricity in road transport.
The faster decarbonization of the buildings sector in Net Zero than in Current Trajectory is driven by several factors including the increasing use of lower carbon electricity, accelerated gains in energy efficiency and energy conservation.