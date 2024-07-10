Site traffic information and cookies

Power sector

Published:
10 July 2024

Electricity demand grows significantly, as prosperity in emerging markets improves and the world increasingly electrifies

Electricity demand grows robustly over the outlook, driven by improving living standards in emerging economies and by increasing electrification of the global energy system.

Growth in power generation is dominated by a massive expansion of wind and solar power

The increase in power generation is broadly matched by a surge in wind and solar power, helping to decarbonize the global power system.

Rapid growth in wind and solar power is underpinned by further cost reductions and an acceleration in the deployment of new capacity

The rapid growth in wind and solar power is underpinned by further gains in cost competitiveness and by the successful scaling of a number of enabling factors that enable a sharp acceleration in the deployment of new wind and solar capacity.

Power systems need to be resilient to the increasing variability associated with the growing dominance of wind and solar

The huge expansion in wind and solar power means power systems need to adapt to ensure they are resilient to the increasing variability of power generation.

