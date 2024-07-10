Power sector

Electricity demand grows robustly over the outlook, driven by improving living standards in emerging economies and by increasing electrification of the global energy system.
The increase in power generation is broadly matched by a surge in wind and solar power, helping to decarbonize the global power system.
The rapid growth in wind and solar power is underpinned by further gains in cost competitiveness and by the successful scaling of a number of enabling factors that enable a sharp acceleration in the deployment of new wind and solar capacity.
The huge expansion in wind and solar power means power systems need to adapt to ensure they are resilient to the increasing variability of power generation.