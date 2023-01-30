Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Energy economics
  3. Energy Outlook
  4. Carbon mitigation and removals

Carbon mitigation and removals

Published:
30 January 2023

Carbon capture, use and storage plays a central role in enabling deep decarbonization pathways

Carbon capture, use and storage plays a central role in supporting the transition to a low-carbon energy system: capturing industrial process emissions, acting as a source of carbon dioxide removal, and abating emissions from the use of fossil fuels.

Carbon dioxide removal is necessary to achieve the Paris climate goals

The IPCC, in its Sixth Assessment Report, stated that carbon dioxide removal (CDR) is necessary to counteract hard-to-abate emissions and achieve the Paris climate goals. This includes bioenergy combined with CCUS, natural climate solutions, and direct air carbon capture with storage.

