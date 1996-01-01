bp is transitioning its former oil refinery site into an energy hub. Subject to internal and Government approvals, the new hub plans to produce and supply renewable fuels and energy products to support our net zero ambitions.

bp’s transformation of the Kwinana site recognises the crucial role hydrogen and renewable fuels have to play in helping to decarbonize energy intensive industries like mining, minerals processing and heavy transport in Australia and across the Asia Pacific. In partnership with governments, customers and stakeholders, we will use our experience to create the fuels and jobs to power the energy transition.

Our plans

bp’s vision for the Kwinana Energy Hub builds on our decades of refining experience and our commitment to the energy transition. We are planning to: Produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), also known as renewable diesel, from a new biorefinery. These future fuels will help decarbonize hard-to-abate industries like aviation, including heavy diesel engines used by miners and industry. Our plans also include producing green hydrogen to support domestic and export demand, including decarbonizing our site operations.

We will integrate our planned biorefinery and green hydrogen production facilities with our operating import terminal and optimise our existing site assets. We’re proud of our nearly 70-year history of operations in Kwinana and we look forward to bringing the energy transition to Kwinana. We expect our plans to support local jobs and skills needed to help to deliver future energy solutions.

The site The Kwinana Energy Hub is located in Kwinana, Western Australia. It was established in 1955 and operated as a fuel refinery until early 2021. The site currently operates as an import terminal. Since refinery closure, bp has preserved some processing equipment and has prepared others for removal in support of land reuse. bp has ambitions to be net zero by 2050, including at our operational sites and in the products we supply. bp is committed to respecting the rights of First Nations peoples and will work alongside the traditional owners of the land, the Wadjuk Noongar People, in the development of the Kwinana Energy Hub.



Image: sketch of the proposed H2Kwinana project

Approvals

As part of the environmental approval process, this project will be referred to the WA Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA). Several studies are being undertaken to assess the environmental and social impact from the project as part of this process. Safety All site operations, including the construction of and operation of the biorefinery, will be in accordance with bp’s safety requirements. bp’s operations are also subject to licences and regulatory requirements. bp also maintains onsite emergency response capability and is a member of the Kwinana Incident Management Authority. Impact on community Being located within an established industrial area, within an operational site, we will work with our industrial neighbours to mitigate impacts during construction and operation. Find out more