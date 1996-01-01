bp’s transformation of the Kwinana site recognises the crucial role hydrogen and renewable fuels have to play in helping to decarbonize energy intensive industries like mining, minerals processing and heavy transport in Australia and across the Asia Pacific.
In partnership with governments, customers and stakeholders, we will use our experience to create the fuels and jobs to power the energy transition.
bp’s vision for the Kwinana Energy Hub builds on our decades of refining experience and our commitment to the energy transition. We are planning to:
We’re proud of our nearly 70-year history of operations in Kwinana and we look forward to bringing the energy transition to Kwinana. We expect our plans to support local jobs and skills needed to help to deliver future energy solutions.
The Kwinana Energy Hub is located in Kwinana, Western Australia. It was established in 1955 and operated as a fuel refinery until early 2021.
The site currently operates as an import terminal. Since refinery closure, bp has preserved some processing equipment and has prepared others for removal in support of land reuse.
bp has ambitions to be net zero by 2050, including at our operational sites and in the products we supply.
bp is committed to respecting the rights of First Nations peoples and will work alongside the traditional owners of the land, the Wadjuk Noongar People, in the development of the Kwinana Energy Hub.
Image: sketch of the proposed H2Kwinana project
As part of the environmental approval process, this project will be referred to the WA Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA). Several studies are being undertaken to assess the environmental and social impact from the project as part of this process.
All site operations, including the construction of and operation of the biorefinery, will be in accordance with bp’s safety requirements. bp’s operations are also subject to licences and regulatory requirements. bp also maintains onsite emergency response capability and is a member of the Kwinana Incident Management Authority.
Being located within an established industrial area, within an operational site, we will work with our industrial neighbours to mitigate impacts during construction and operation.