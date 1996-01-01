Oil and gas

Today, natural gas allows billions of people to enjoy access to lower carbon heat and power. As the world works towards net zero emissions, natural gas will play an important role in getting us there.

With far lower emissions than coal, when natural gas is burnt for power, it is a much cleaner way of generating electricity.

As electricity production increasingly switches to renewable sources, gas is a flexible partner to wind and solar, providing quick and reliable back-up power.

bp Australia’s gas business

bp has a proud history of operations in Australia since 1919. We are focused on advancing the role of Australian resources in meeting the region’s demand for significantly more energy with fewer emissions.



Our Australian gas business has operated since the 1960s and is set to play a crucial role in the energy transition and in achieving our ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.