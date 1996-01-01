We’re increasing investment into the transition to lower carbon energy. That’s why renewables and power is one of our five transition growth engines alongside, bioenergy, convenience, hydrogen and EV charging.



For bp, it is all about integration across our businesses. Globally, we unlock value through renewables and power by providing low carbon electrons to produce hydrogen, decarbonize our own assets, and generate electricity for EV charging and renewables power trading.



We are building a diversified renewable portfolio, including a global position in offshore wind, and recently announced the acquisition of the remaining shares in Lightsource bp, one of the world’s leading developers and operators of utility-scale solar and battery storage assets.