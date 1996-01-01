Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Accelerating Australia
  3. Renewables and power

Renewables and power

We’re increasing investment into the transition to lower carbon energy. That’s why renewables and power is one of our five transition growth engines alongside, bioenergy, convenience, hydrogen and EV charging.


For bp, it is all about integration across our businesses. Globally, we unlock value through renewables and power by providing low carbon electrons to produce hydrogen, decarbonize our own assets, and generate electricity for EV charging and renewables power trading.


We are building a diversified renewable portfolio, including a global position in offshore wind, and recently announced the acquisition of the remaining shares in Lightsource bp, one of the world’s leading developers and operators of utility-scale solar and battery storage assets. 

Renewable Energy Hub

Renewable Energy Hub

GERI

GERI

Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp