Corporate and functions

bp employs more than 5,700 people across Australia; operating in every state and territory, with main offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. Our people work across a variety of businesses, in disciplines including sales and marketing, strategy, finance, business, IT, HR, engineering, health and safety, science and retail.

Most of our Australian corporate roles are based in Melbourne at our Docklands Office. Our team enjoys a wonderfully modern office environment, built with agility and energy efficiency in mind. The range and scale of the prospects here are huge and you’ll only really start to grasp their magnitude when you arrive.

