Castrol produces some of the world’s best lubricants for every conceivable application on land, at sea and in the air.

We have more than 330 employees in Australia and a presence in every state. We have three main locations – our head office is located in Guildford, NSW, the Castrol plant is located in Spotswood, Melbourne and many of our corporate employees are also based at Docklands, in Melbourne’s CBD.

At Castrol, you could be involved in anything from sales and marketing, supply chain and planning, right through to production, distribution, optimisation, maintenance and quality control.

We’re creators, innovators, thinkers and networkers. We’re graduates, parents, leaders and experts. We share ideas from every background and support every bold ambition. Together, we’re keeping the world moving. So we’re immensely proud of what we do.

