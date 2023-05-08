Values

We care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Every action, every decision, is underpinned and driven by our values. Above everything, that starts with safety and excellence in the way we do things. Our approach is built on respect and having the courage to do the right thing.

We are determined to continually learn and strive to do things better. We might be a big business, but we pay attention to the important things – and that starts with you. We don’t just create values for a corporate handbook; we live by them every day at all levels and in all parts of the business. At bp, these principles will shape your experiences every day.

We’re serious about our commitment to ensuring our people are safe, respected and cared for at work. We develop and deploy leading technology and build long-lasting relationships. We work as one team, to ensure we are able to provide the energy the world needs today, and in the changing world of tomorrow. Every bp employee is important to us. Every person in every role is responsible for making a difference to our local customer base, our local community and our company.

