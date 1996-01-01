Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Locations
  5. Australia
  6. Engineering

Engineering

It’s our ambition to create a low carbon future for Australia and (with our partners) plan to develop three major renewable energy hubs in Western Australia

Do you want to use your technical knowledge and skills to advance the hydrogen industry across Australia? Or use your operational expertise and play an integral role in projects that produce and distribute fuel for the future? Are you passionate about managing and progressing innovative, world-scale projects that have the potential to decarbonize Australia?

 

It’s our ambition to create a low carbon future for Australia and (with our partners) plan to develop three major renewable energy hubs in Western Australia. These reflect our belief that the region could be a powerhouse in the global energy transition and help us achieve our aim to get to net zero by 2050 or sooner.

 

We’re looking for engineering, maintenance, and operations experts to join our team and help deliver complex projects in a friendly, safe and inclusive environment. These key roles will make a significant contribution to Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region’s energy transition.

 

We offer a competitive salary, flexible working conditions and prioritize your wellbeing. So, if you want inspirational leadership, training and development opportunities and a career with purpose, explore our roles and apply today. 

View available jobs

Meet our people

Hear from some of the team who are already working across our renewable energy projects within our hydrogen team in Western Australia.

Faraz
Kylie
Tanveer

Some of the projects our team is already involved in

H2 Kwinana

geraldton-export-scale-renewable-investment

Geraldton Export-Scale Renewable Investment

australian-renewable-energy-hub

Australian Renewable Energy Hub

Featured jobs

Related content

Renewable energy hub in Australia

bp to lead and operate one of the world's largest renewables and green hydrogen energy hubs based in western Australia

Decarbonizing Australia’s energy system

bp has a distinctive role to play in helping to accelerate decarbonization across Australia

bp in Australia

Discover what we do in Australia and in our operations around the world. Find out what we stand for and what we value