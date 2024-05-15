Connecting with like-minded people: Nathan’s story

Nathan is a Regions, corporates & solutions graduate and works for bp in Australia. We discover what appealed to him about bp and learn more about his involvement in the First Nations Business Resource Group.



What attracted you to bp?



I made a connection to bp via Monash University, Melbourne, while I was studying – I then started as an intern at bp in my summer break. I was attracted to bp because it’s a large, multinational organization that I thought could offer diverse roles and allow me to develop key commercial skills.

What was it about the bp graduate scheme that appealed?



I was attracted to the commercial stream of the graduate program because of my internship, which helped me understand the basics of each area within bp. Regions, corporates & solutions is an area of interest as it explores the new energies such as hydrogen, which will be a large part of the future through the energy transition.

What excites you most about the projects you’re working on?



I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in a key strategic project for the business. It was a great opportunity to learn off senior leaders and understand how the different areas of the business contribute to our retail network.

How would you describe the team culture?



I would describe bp as a welcoming place to work that is accepting of all people. I've found employees very approachable and willing to help others, which is great as a graduate.

What has your learning and development been like since joining?



I've developed some great technical and soft skills since joining bp as a graduate. I’ve also been involved in projects that have allowed me to present to the leadership team.

Tell us about your involvement with the employee-led First Nations Business Resource Group (BRG)?



The BRG is a great initiative and allows First Nation employees the opportunity to connect and discuss ways the business can progress. The group supports its members by creating a safe space to talk about topics they might not feel comfortable discussing with other colleagues.

How do you feel bp respects and supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees?

I feel bp is very respectful and aware of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and willing to learn more about our culture. Through key events such a Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week, I think the business has great buy-in to the activities.

What advice would you give to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent interested in working for bp?