There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
Committed to low carbon energy, we stock, transport, distribute and market liquid fuels and liquid petroleum gas (LPG), safely and reliably satisfying wide demand for energy across many economic activities. Our LPG, lubricants and aviation businesses at our Nordela and Matosinhos depots are certified.
Social responsibility is one of the cornerstones of our business and we aim to ensure that the local community benefits from our presence. Our actions are defined by establishing goals compatible with the sustainable development of the local society. This means preserving environmental and cultural resources for future generations.
For more details, see our latest sustainability report.
Our performance goes beyond financial results; we continually look for quality, innovation and product differentiation.
In order to deliver our business strategies, bp in Portugal looks to attract the best people – those who can manage change, tackle constant challenges positively and build strong relationships within a culture of trust and co-operation. Investing in and developing our people is a key priority for bp. Our purpose is reimaging energy for people and our planet.
At bp you’ll enjoy an inclusive work environment where you can make the most of a range of benefits such as flexible working, employee offers, company share schemes and more
If you are a student or graduate and want to work at the forefront of innovation, bp has opportunities in locations all over the world
Advancing energy to improve people’s lives: from the deep sea to the desert, from rigs to retail, we deliver energy products and services to people around the world