Our perspective in Belgium is to build on the past to deliver the future
We have been active in Belgium since 1909. Fast forward over 100 years and today we have a diverse range of interests in the country. This is reflected in the roles, backgrounds and ambitions of over 700 people who work as one collaborative team to deliver our Belgian activities safely and reliably.

We currently have two facilities in Belgium for the production of lubricants.


Our Gent site was originally founded in 1905 and is a specialty plant, producing 150,000 tonnes of lubricants per year, mainly for the automotive industry, as well as acting as an analysis laboratory for our customers.


Established in 1938, our Antwerp site sits strategically on the River Schelde, with a yearly production capacity of 110,000 tonnes. Predominantly, it supplies marine lubricants to the Belgian, Dutch and French ports but also delivers automotive lubricants in bulk to the leading car manufacturers in Europe.


Our lubricants sales and marketing organization sells and markets our products to automotive and industrial customers – our best-known brand being Castrol. In total, this business employs around 300 people.


In addition, Air bp is present in the Netherlands and supplies aviation fuel to most Belgian airports.

