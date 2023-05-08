There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
We were one of the first foreign companies to begin operating in China, trading and licensing our technologies in the 1970s and moving into oil and gas exploration in the 1980s. Since 1990 we have played an active role in China’s economic development – as at June 2015, we had invested around $4.5 billion in the Chinese oil and gas sector.
We also have extensive interests in China, including the supply of aviation fuel and the marketing of advanced lubricants.
We have consistently respected and upheld Chinese law and are transparent in the way we do business. Today, our business activities continue to grow in China, with safety, reliability and operational excellence top of our agenda. This means a huge range of career opportunities for ambitious and dynamic people.
“I first joined bp as an intern in Chicago and kept in touch with some of the people I worked with. They spoke very highly of their colleagues in Shanghai and that persuaded me to return to bp after consulting and marketing roles elsewhere. It wasn’t false praise, either. I work with some amazing people in Shanghai and you inevitably learn from them. There’s a strong collaborative culture at bp. People are very open and want to help, so I’ve always felt comfortable asking questions.
“My first job in Shanghai was planning manager. Then I became strategy manager for petrochemicals in bp’s global HQ. This involved working with finance teams in the petrochemicals business units on their long-term plans, then with commercial teams to refresh the strategies. I’m now China regional finance lead in integrated supply and trading (IST), helping to support the IST growth agenda. I manage my work around different zones; talking to colleagues in the US is my first job of the day. But since I get everything done Monday to Friday I can devote weekends to my wife and young daughter. Career and family wise, it’s all worked out brilliantly.”
Despite slowing energy demand growth, China remains the world’s largest energy consumer, accounting for 22% of world energy consumption in 2040