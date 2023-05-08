We were one of the first foreign companies to begin operating in China, trading and licensing our technologies in the 1970s and moving into oil and gas exploration in the 1980s. Since 1990 we have played an active role in China’s economic development – as at June 2015, we had invested around $4.5 billion in the Chinese oil and gas sector.

We also have extensive interests in China, including the supply of aviation fuel and the marketing of advanced lubricants.

We have consistently respected and upheld Chinese law and are transparent in the way we do business. Today, our business activities continue to grow in China, with safety, reliability and operational excellence top of our agenda. This means a huge range of career opportunities for ambitious and dynamic people.

