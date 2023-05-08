There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
bp China Challenge programme aims to equip high-potential graduates with skills and knowledge to ultimately become the senior leaders of our business. The programme lasts for three years in China. During this time, you will have rotation opportunities around a number of business units and functions to gain a variety of learning experiences in bp and make a tangible contribution to the business in real roles. Besides that, you will also be provided with abundant coaching, mentoring, and daily support from your line manager, mentor and buddy.
Our trading & shipping programme is global in nature – wherever you're based, you'll benefit from the same outstanding training, development and support. The rotational structure of our program provides you choice and means you'll be challenged in many different ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best.
Once hired into the graduate programme, your world-class learning journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training giving you the behavioural and technical skills you need to build a truly outstanding career. In addition, you'll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful. We have designed the programme to enable flexibility, giving you the choice of a development track preference when joining or deciding and even changing tracks after the first year.
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process