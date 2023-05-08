Trading & shipping - development programme



Our trading & shipping programme is global in nature – wherever you're based, you'll benefit from the same outstanding training, development and support. The rotational structure of our program provides you choice and means you'll be challenged in many different ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best.

Once hired into the graduate programme, your world-class learning journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training giving you the behavioural and technical skills you need to build a truly outstanding career. In addition, you'll have a buddy and mentor assigned to you, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful. We have designed the programme to enable flexibility, giving you the choice of a development track preference when joining or deciding and even changing tracks after the first year.

