Netherlands

In the Netherlands, bp’s employees are primarily involved in the refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants. 
Graduates walking and having a conversation
Applications for our September 2025 intake is now open and will close on 15 May 2025.
Apply now for engineering graduate programme
Apply now for health, safety, environment & carbon graduate programme
Our customers are in almost all sectors, ranging from aviation and shipping to agriculture and large industrial companies.   We employ around 2,000 people and generate work for many more (contractors, suppliers).   

Graduate programme

Each year, we invite students to join our dynamic graduate programme, offering an exceptional experience from day one. You'll have the freedom to shape your career path by engaging in international business projects and collaborating with world-class leaders. This programme is designed to enhance your knowledge and develop your skills through a flexible and agile approach.  

 

By joining this programme, you will experience:

  • A structured, three-year rotational programme with extensive induction.  
  • Two to three different rotations designed to give you exposure to multiple disciplines, helping build your technological understanding and specific career skills.  
  • Hands-on experience and exposure to real environments and technologies from the start.  
  • Structured learning, supported by mentors, coaching and assessment. 
  •  Access to a buddy and mentoring.
  • Opportunity to work alongside industry specialists.  
  • International networking opportunities.  
  • A positive cultural organization with a focus on progressing inclusion.  

What we offer

Rewards and benefits

Two Refinery worker smiling with hard hat on
  • Competitive salary, bonus and ad-hoc reward scheme to recognize your performance
  • Excellent work environment and career opportunities.
  • Collective health insurance. 
  • Pension scheme. 

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step
Tips and advice

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

