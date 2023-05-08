There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process
We operate three major pipelines in Georgia that transport large volumes of oil and natural gas, from Azerbaijan to markets in Turkey, Europe and further afield
Our South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion project will transport gas from Azerbaijan to markets in Europe
Our South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion project spans more than 480 kilometres, taking gas from Azerbaijan to the Georgian border with Turkey