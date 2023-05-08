Site traffic information and cookies

Georgia

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

No matter in which capacity you join bp Georgia as a graduate, you’ll be part of a company committed to growing our business – and your career
Search and apply

Graduate programmes
 

Joining one of our programmes, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your own path. Enhancing your knowledge and stretching you skills, you’ll gain real-world experience alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Rewards and benefits

  • A competitive salary
  • Share plans
  • Spot recognition awards
  • Performance-related bonuses
  • Medical and dental insurance
  • Fitness plan

Requirements

  • You must hold a relevant bachelor’s or master’s degree gained in the last three years.
  • You will need to have a command of English.
  • We want to work with motivated people who show exceptional skills and potential.

Application process

 

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 499.1 KB

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
