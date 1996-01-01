Site traffic information and cookies

Hungary

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team as an intern
Search and apply

Apply now for student and graduate roles in Hungary

bp in Hungary

At bp we’re busy providing energy to fuel all our lives – and in a cleaner, more efficient way than ever before

 

We are a global energy business, involved in every aspect of the complex energy system that drives our world. Today’s growing world is demanding more energy, as well as a path to a low carbon future. For more than 100 years, the people of bp have been adapting to the world’s ever-changing demands. At every turn, we’re improving how we deliver heat, light and mobility. We innovate to transform and provide business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp and for people.

 

In Hungary, we operate bp’s GBS organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, human resources services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

 

Join our team, and develop your career in a supportive, forward-thinking environment and help us innovate to transform.

Intern programmes

bp Hungary offers intern opportunities in GBS.

 

Apply for our six-month-long internship programme launching all year long. During the programme you will join our team and get real responsibilities. You will receive challenging tasks to further expand your knowledge, developing and learning something new every day. Whether you would like to improve your language skills and try yourself out in the field of customer service or use your finance and accounting knowledge in a global organization, you will find your place within bp’s Global Business Services (GBS) in Budapest or Szeged. To learn more about the areas and services we provide, check out our website.

 

We ensure flexible working hours and a competitive salary alongside a supportive environment where you can benefit from many development opportunities to shape and advance your long-term career path.

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer

To join us, you should: 

  • Have an active student status for the next semester (lasting 6-12 months after application) 
  • Preferably have four closed semesters       
  • Speak English fluently       
  • Be able to invest 20 to 30 hours of your time weekly       
  • Have the willingness to learn about and contribute to our operation
  • Be a student in the field of:
    • Economics
    • Finance and accounting
    • Information technology
    • Human resources
    • Communications or international relations

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 609.8 KB

Tips and advice

Our people

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
