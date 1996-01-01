We are a global energy business, involved in every aspect of the complex energy system that drives our world. Today’s growing world is demanding more energy, as well as a path to a low carbon future. For more than 100 years, the people of bp have been adapting to the world’s ever-changing demands. At every turn, we’re improving how we deliver heat, light and mobility. We innovate to transform and provide business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp and for people.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s GBS organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, human resources services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in a supportive, forward-thinking environment and help us innovate to transform.
bp Hungary offers intern opportunities in GBS.
Apply for our six-month-long internship programme launching all year long. During the programme you will join our team and get real responsibilities. You will receive challenging tasks to further expand your knowledge, developing and learning something new every day. Whether you would like to improve your language skills and try yourself out in the field of customer service or use your finance and accounting knowledge in a global organization, you will find your place within bp’s Global Business Services (GBS) in Budapest or Szeged. To learn more about the areas and services we provide, check out our website.
We ensure flexible working hours and a competitive salary alongside a supportive environment where you can benefit from many development opportunities to shape and advance your long-term career path.
To join us, you should:
