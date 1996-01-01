bp in Hungary

At bp we’re busy providing energy to fuel all our lives – and in a cleaner, more efficient way than ever before

We are a global energy business, involved in every aspect of the complex energy system that drives our world. Today’s growing world is demanding more energy, as well as a path to a low carbon future. For more than 100 years, the people of bp have been adapting to the world’s ever-changing demands. At every turn, we’re improving how we deliver heat, light and mobility. We innovate to transform and provide business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp and for people.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s GBS organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, human resources services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in a supportive, forward-thinking environment and help us innovate to transform.

