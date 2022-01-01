Teljesítményt biztosító és hirdetési sütik (cookie)

Our life

Our life

Learn more about our life and get to know what describes our everydays.

Read more

Our life in Hungary

At bp we work energetically, focused at the task at hand … and we also enjoy inspiring and fun moments

Our offices in Hungary

In our offices we have created an environment, where our employees can feel at home

Careers

Find your place in the exciting and vibrant universe of bp where you can feel at home within a diverse team!

Introduction video

In Hungary, bp has been present, since 1991 and with the opening of our Business Service Centre in Budapest in 2009, we showed our commitment to the growth of our operations, the economic impact on the country, and to the local community.  Today, we offer a wide range of career opportunities in Budapest and Szeged.

 

